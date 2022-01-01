Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 1 January 2022
Advertisement

Southampton midfielder retires at 26

Sam McQueen has announced his decision after failing to recover from a major knee injury.

By Press Association Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 7:46 PM
29 minutes ago 3,551 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5644302
Sam McQueen (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sam McQueen (file pic).
Sam McQueen (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SOUTHAMPTON MIDFIELDER Sam McQueen has announced his decision to retire from professional football at the age of 26 after failing to recover from a major knee injury.

McQueen, who joined his hometown club at the age of eight, has spent more than three years attempting a comeback from the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he sustained in his right knee while playing on loan for Middlesbrough in October 2018.

However, McQueen, who was out of contract with Southampton, was hit by a series of setbacks, with a recurring infection triggering multiple additional surgeries.

“This has been such an incredibly tough decision to make as I so desperately want to play football again, but I have to do what is right for me and for my family,” he told the club’s website.

“The amount of time I’ve had not on my feet and not running has caused my body to de-condition to such a level that now, when I try to join in any parts of training, I continually get muscle tears in certain areas and my knee’s not able to cope, so I was advised I wouldn’t be able to play football for much longer if I did manage to get back fit.”

McQueen came through the Saints academy to make 20 appearances in the Premier League and played 29 times in total, including starts in both Europa League ties against Inter Milan in 2016.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

That helped propel him to an England U21 cap in 2017, while he also enjoyed a successful loan spell at Southend as well as Middlesbrough.

A statement from Saints read: “Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to issue their heartfelt thanks to Sam for his incredible commitment and efforts as a Saints player, as well as for the way he has conducted himself off the pitch.

“He will continue to have our support and will be a shining example for all young players coming through the club’s academy.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie