Dublin: 13°C Monday 7 November 2022
Ralph Hasenhuttl sacked by Southampton

Luton boss Nathan Jones is favourite to take over at St Mary’s.

18 minutes ago 591 Views 0 Comments
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Image: PA

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SACKED manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after almost four years in charge following their poor recent run of results.

Luton boss Nathan Jones is favourite to take over after Saints slipped into the relegation zone following Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle.

Hasenhuttl had survived two 9-0 defeats during his time in charge but Saints finally swung the axe following a run of nine matches without a win, stretching back to August.

First-team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left St Mary’s, with first-team coach Ruben Selles to take charge for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday.

A club statement read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie