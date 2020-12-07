BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

Saints march into fifth place with comeback win over Brighton

Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings turned the match around to lift Southampton above Manchester United.

By Press Association Monday 7 Dec 2020, 10:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,077 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5291904
Image: PA
Image: PA

SOUTHAMPTON EXTENDED THEIR unbeaten run against south coast rivals Brighton to eight games and moved into fifth place in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium.

As 2,000 Seagulls fans were welcomed back for the first time following a nine-month absence, Southampton fought back after going a goal behind to secure all three points in a game which included two penalties.

Brighton took the lead from the spot, with Pascal Gross sending goalkeeper Alex McCarthy the wrong way after James Ward-Prowse handled the ball in the area.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men then found the equaliser just before the half-time whistle with Ward-Prowse making up for his earlier error to pick out Jannik Vestergaard, who headed home the corner.

Then, with 10 minutes remaining, substitute Danny Ings fired home on his return from injury after Southampton were awarded a controversial penalty, with Brighton players claiming the foul took place outside the area.

In the early exchanges the supporters looked to give their side an immediate boost, with Brighton starting on the front foot, and forcing McCarthy off his line to gather on two occasions.

Brighton had to wait until the 25th minute to take the lead when referee David Coote pointed to the spot after a Danny Welbeck cross hit the raised arms of Ward-Prowse.

Gross fired in the penalty after sending McCarthy the wrong way to put the Seagulls a goal ahead.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The home side looked to get forward at every opportunity while Southampton struggled to get going, despite their recent quick starts against Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Against the run of play, Saints struck the equaliser just before the break. Ward-Prowse continued his impressive record from set-pieces, crossing the ball from a corner for Vestergaard to head past Mat Ryan.

At the start of the second half, Tariq Lamptey looked to get forward down the right before playing the ball back to Gross who fired over the bar.

It was the first time the Brighton supporters will have seen Lamptey in person following his move in January from Chelsea, with his debut coming on June 23 against Leicester.

In the 79th minute, Kyle Walker-Peters was brought down by Solly March, with the referee initially awarding a free-kick before a lengthy VAR intervention changed the decision to a penalty.

Ings struck the spot-kick into the net on his return from injury, his seventh goal of the season, and his side held on for the victory.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie