Salah and Henderson strike late to send Liverpool back top of the Premier League

Salah celebrates his first goal in two months.

MOHAMED SALAH AND Jordan Henderson scored late goals to help Liverpool see off Southampton 3-1 on Friday night.

The win sees Jurgen Klopp’s men reclaim top spot in the Premier League ahead of Manchester City with an extra game played.

The sides were level heading into half-time after Shane Long’s 50th Premier League goal broke the deadlock, before Naby Keita levelled nine minutes before the interval.

Salah put Liverpool back ahead in the 80th minute with his first goal in two months, before second half introduction Henderson made sure of the three points with a composed low finish for his first goal in 18 months.

More to follow…

