Spain's captain Irene Paredes lifts the Nations League trophy. AP Photo/Jose Breton/Alamy Stock Photo
Women's Nations League

World champions Spain beat France to win Women's Nations League

Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey scored Spain’s goals in a 2-0 win in Seville.
20 minutes ago

Spain 2

France 0

AITANA BONMATI SCORED as Spain added the Women’s Nations League trophy to their World Cup title with a comfortable 2-0 victory over France in Wednesday’s final in Seville, while Germany beat the Netherlands to qualify for the Olympics.

Spain continued their golden run of form as they prepare for a first ever appearance at the Olympics in Paris later this year, and secured a title at the first attempt for coach Montse Tome.

Hopes are high that France, coached by Herve Renard, can challenge for the Olympic title on home soil, but they were completely outplayed by Spain.

Spain dominated the early stages, coming close to breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute when centre-back Irene Paredes powered a header from a corner just wide.

The hosts did forge ahead just after the half-hour mark as France were cut open down their left-hand side, with Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati arriving unmarked in the centre to volley home Olga Carmona’s cross from close range.

Spain almost doubled their advantage in the final seconds of the first half, as Laia Aleixandri headed wide, with appeals for a penalty for a possible deflection off France defender Amandine Henry’s arm waved away.

But Tome’s side wasted little time in making it two after the break, as Mariona Caldentey swept Ona Batlle’s low ball into the bottom corner in the 53rd minute.

France never threatened a fightback, failing to muster a single shot on target in the match.

Later on Wednesday, Germany saw off the Netherlands 2-0 in the third-place play-off in Heerenveen to join Spain and France, who did so automatically as hosts, in qualifying for the Olympics.

Two second-half goals in the space of 11 minutes from Klara Buhl and Lea Schuller decided a tight game.

Germany, 2016 gold medallists in Rio de Janeiro, failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Canada won the title.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
