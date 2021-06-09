BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Diego Llorente the latest Spain player to test positive for coronavirus

Spain announced on Sunday evening that captain Sergio Busquets had returned a positive test.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 12:45 PM
57 minutes ago 1,157 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5461676
Diego Llorente, right, jumps for the ball against Portugal.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Diego Llorente, right, jumps for the ball against Portugal.
Diego Llorente, right, jumps for the ball against Portugal.
Image: Manu Fernandez

LEEDS DEFENDER DIEGO Llorente has become the second player in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad to test positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed Llorente’s diagnosis on Wednesday, three days after the group went into isolation following captain Sergio Busquets’ positive test.

An RFEF statement read: “The RFEF regrets to announce that the central defender Diego Llorente has tested positive in the last PCR tests carried out this morning at the national team camp in Las Rozas.

“The player will tonight leave the national-team set-up in a medical vehicle, following all the established health protocols.

“The national squad will continue with all the work routines established in Covid-19 situations. Personalised training will be maintained to continue the preparation for the European Championship.”

Llorente played for Spain, who open their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden on Monday, in last Friday’s goalless draw with Portugal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Luis Enrique’s side – made up of under-21 players, due to Busquets’ positive test – beat Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday evening in what was meant to be the nation’s final warm-up friendly.

Llorente has been in impressive form for Leeds since the turn of the year after being dogged by a succession of muscle strain injuries in his first season in the Premier League.

He joined the Yorkshire club from Real Sociedad last September for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £18million.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie