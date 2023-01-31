Advertisement
Tuesday 31 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Diego Llorente (file pic).
# Wave Goodbye
Spain defender leaves Leeds with €18 million option to buy
Diego Llorente has signed for Jose Mourinho’s Roma on loan.
4.1k
0
1 hour ago

SPAIN DEFENDER Diego Llorente has signed for Roma on loan from Leeds United until the end of the season, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Roma said that Llorente, who has 10 caps for his country, had signed for “on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023″.

“As part of the agreement, the club has the option to make the transfer permanent,” Roma added.

Italian media report that the initial loan deal for the 29-year-old is €500,000 with the option to buy set at €18 million.

Roma are also trying to offload want-away starlet Nicolo Zaniolo on the final day of the winter transfer window, which in Italy closes at 1900 GMT.

Italian media report that Everton are interested in the Italy international after negotiations with AC Milan and Bournemouth both fell through.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     