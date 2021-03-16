BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

Spain international extends PSG stay to 2025

Juan Bernat has signed a four-year extension to his contract.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 11:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,970 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5383818
Image: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM
Image: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM

JUAN BERNAT has signed a four-year extension to his contract with Paris Saint-Germain which ties him to the club until 2025, the French champions announced on Tuesday.

The Spanish international left-back would have been out of contract at the end of this season had he not agreed the new deal with PSG, where he has played since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2018.

Bernat, who has played 76 times for PSG scoring six times, has been out with a serious knee injury since September.

The 28-year-old’s new deal comes a few days after attacker Angel Di Maria signed a one-year extension with an option for another year.

Sporting director Leonardo also needs to negotiate new contracts for star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both of whose current deals expire at the end of next season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie