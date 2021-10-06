Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Spain end Italy's record unbeaten run to reach Nations League final

Luis Enrique’s side will now face either France or Belgium in Sunday’s final.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 10:02 PM
29 minutes ago 2,989 Views 1 Comment
Ferran Torres celebrates scoring Spain's opening goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ferran Torres celebrates scoring Spain's opening goal.
Ferran Torres celebrates scoring Spain's opening goal.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SPAIN BROUGHT ITALY’S record 37-match unbeaten run to an end on Wednesday with a 2-1 win to reach the Nations League final.

Ferran Torres’ first-half brace won the Final Four clash for Spain at the San Siro, where Luis Enrique’s side will face either France or Belgium in Sunday’s final.

Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled a goal back with seven minutes left but the European champions failed to complete what would have been a memorable comeback.

Italy, who beat Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, had to play over half the match with 10 men after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the 42nd minute for elbowing Sergio Busquets in the face during an aerial challenge.

The game also saw Barcelona midfielder Gavi become Spain’s youngest ever player, breaking an 85-year-old record.

The match was played in a strange atmosphere as AC Milan fans in the stadium harangued Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma throughout his return to the San Siro following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma, who is considered one of the world’s best goalkeepers and won the Player of the Tournament award at the Euro, left Milan as a free agent in the summer and his departure left a bad taste in the mouth of supporters who loudly booed and whistled his every touch of the ball.

World champions France take on Belgium at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday night.

© – AFP, 2021 

