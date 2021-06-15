Spain star extends Juve loan for another season

SPAIN FORWARD Alvaro Morata has extended his loan with Juventus from Atletico Madrid until the end of next season, the Italian club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Morata has officially extended his loan agreement (and) will wear the black and white jersey until 30 June 2022,” Juventus said in a statement.

Morata returned to Juventus in September having previously played for the Turin giants under Massimiliano Allegri between 2014 and 2016.

During the past season, the 28-year-old scored 20 goals in all competitions, his best tally in a single campaign.

He also matched his best season in terms of assists with 11, which he also achieved with Juventus in the 2015-2016 season.

In total the forward has scored 47 goals in 137 appearances for the club.

Morata won the Italian title twice during his first spell in Turin when he played for a season alongside Andrea Pirlo, who coached Juventus last season.

The Spaniard won the domestic double two years in a row before he joined Real Madrid, Chelsea and then Atletico.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Juve’s nine-year reign as champions ended last season with the club finishing fourth.

They won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

Pirlo was sacked last month with Allegri returning to the club he coached between 2014 and 2019.