Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 2 July 2021
Advertisement

Spain see off heroic Switzerland on penalties to make semi-finals of European Championships

Luis Enrique’s side squeezed through after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

By Press Association Friday 2 Jul 2021, 7:49 PM
51 minutes ago 4,665 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5484354
Jordi Alba celebrates.
Image: Maxim Shemetov
Jordi Alba celebrates.
Jordi Alba celebrates.
Image: Maxim Shemetov

Spain 1 

Switzerland 1 

Spain win 3-1 on penalties

SPAIN SQUEEZED THROUGH a penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s heroics for 10-man Switzerland proved in vain.

Switzerland’s hero of the previous round when they knocked out world champions France in similar fashion was on top form again during 120 minutes and although he saved one in a dramatic conclusion his side missed three out of four spot-kicks.

There was huge relief for Spain, into their first semi-final since 2012 when they won their second successive European Championship, having wasted a host of chances.

After scoring five in their last two matches Luis Enrique’s side retreated into their shell somewhat with a much more circumspect performance and despite the advantage of Denis Zakaria’s own goal they did not really press hard until extra-time.

That was forced by Xherdan Shaqiri’s 68th-minute goal to make it 1-1 but after Remo Freuler’s harsh red card the Swiss had no option but to see out the game and hope for the best in a shootout.

Sergio Busquets hit a post and Rodri’s effort was saved by Sommer but Dani Olmo and Gerard Moreno scored and with Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Vargas all failing it left Mikel Oyarzabal to send Spain through.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ominously, each time Spain have progressed past the quarter-finals they have gone on to lift the trophy but if they are to add to their three titles they will need to be sharper up front against either Italy or Belgium in the last four at Wembley.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie