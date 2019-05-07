Spain and Italy secure quarter-final spots as Germany crash out of contention

Sebastiano Esposito was on target for Italy against Austria.

Sebastiano Esposito was on target for Italy against Austria.

SPAIN HAVE SECURED their spot in the quarter-finals of the European U17 Championships following a 1-0 win over Germany who bow out of contention.

Playing at the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford, Spain came away with a 1-0 win, the only goal of the game coming from a Pablo Moreno penalty in the 78th minute.

Moreno won the penalty himself and converted the spot-kick to send his side through with a game to spare.

Germany needed an equaliser to rescue their campaign, but they failed to find the target. And with zero points so far in Group D, Germany cannot progress out of the group stages.

Elsewhere in that group, Italy scored a 2-1 win over Austria, with Sebastiano Esposito opening their account on 34 minutes from the penalty spot.

Simone Panada doubled their lead in the 79th minute before Josef Pross grabbed one back for Austria to set-up a grandstand finish.

Italy managed to hold on for the win and will join Spain in the quarter-finals.

Hungary were also victorious on Tuesday and will go through to the quarter-finals as Group C winners, thanks to a win over Iceland, coupled with Portugal’s result against Russia.

Németh András hit a late winner for Hungary from a 90th minute penalty while Rajmund Molnar got them off the mark with a goal just after the half-hour mark.

In the other Group C game, Portugal edged out Russia with a 2-1 win and they were leading after just 16 minutes thanks to a Gonçalo Batalha goal.

Gerson Sousa doubled their advantage in the second half, and while Russia hit one back from a penalty, Portugal held firm to ensure the victory.

That result ends Russia’s hopes of progressing further while Portugal must beat Iceland on Friday to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Source: UEFA.com Twitter Page.

Uefa U17 European Championship Results:

Iceland 1-2 Hungary

Portugal 2-1 Russia

Italy 2-1 Austria

Spain 1-0 Germany

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: