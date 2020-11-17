Man City winger bags hat-trick as Spain inflict on Germany their worst defeat in 89 years

Spain captain Sergio Ramos, who was later forced off with an injury, celebrates with Ferran Torres after one of his goals.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos, who was later forced off with an injury, celebrates with Ferran Torres after one of his goals.

MANCHESTER CITY WINGER Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 in Sevilla to secure a place in the Nations League finals at the top of Group A2.

Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a towering back-post header from a corner – but then saw another close-range effort ruled out for a debatable offside call.

City winger Torres made it 2-0 after 33 minutes when he volleyed the ball in after Dani Olmo’s header hit the crossbar.

Germany, who had only needed a draw to win the group, fell further behind just five minutes later when City midfielder Rodri nodded in from a corner.

Spain captain Sergo Ramos – who saw two penalties against Switzerland saved – was forced off just before half-time with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

It was 4-0 after 54 minutes when Spain left-back Jose Gaya made the most of some uncharacteristic wayward German defending to set up another for Torres.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The City winger completed his hat-trick with 18 minutes left when he curled a first-time shot past Manuel Neuer.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal knocked in a late sixth to complete a memorable victory for La Roja.

Germany have not been beaten by six goals since a friendly defeat to Austria on the same scoreline in 1931.

Relegation in the group is still to be decided after Switzerland’s clash with Ukraine in Lucerne has was called off following more positive Covid-19 tests in the visitors’ camp.