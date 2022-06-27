Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

Spain won't be in Ireland's World Cup pool next year after appeal rejected

This final and binding decision is a huge setback for Spanish rugby.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 27 Jun 2022, 12:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,996 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5800789
Spain in action during a recent clash with the Classic All Blacks.
Image: Alberto Gardin
Spain in action during a recent clash with the Classic All Blacks.
Spain in action during a recent clash with the Classic All Blacks.
Image: Alberto Gardin

SPAIN’S APPEAL TO have their place at next year’s World Cup reinstated has been rejected.

Los Leones had qualified into Pool B of the World Cup alongside Ireland, Scotland, and South Africa thanks to their performances in the Rugby Europe Championship [REC] over the past two years.

However, they were disqualified in April when an independent judicial committee found that Spain fielded an ineligible player during their qualifying campaign.

Romania, who had been pipped to the World Cup spot by Spain, brought a case to World Rugby questioning whether South Africa-born Gavin van den Berg had been eligible to appear for Spain in two REC games against the Netherlands.

The committee decided that van den Berg had not served the three years of residency required to become Spain-eligible under World Rugby rules.

The sanction against Spain was a fine and a 10-point deduction in the REC, ensuring they lose their place at the World Cup, with Romania qualifying instead and Portugal going into the final repechage qualifying tournament.

The Spanish rugby union launched an appeal against the independent committee’s decision and while there had been a delay on the decision in recent days, World Rugby has now confirmed that the appeal has been unsuccessful.

World Rugby says that the Spanish union needed to prove to a new independent appeal committee that “a) the decision of the Independent Judicial Committee was in error; b) in the interests of justice that the decision should be overturned and/or c) that the sanction imposed was manifestly excessive or wrong in principle.”

Spain attempted to introduce new evidence that had not been put before the initial indendent committee but the hearing committee decided not to admit that evidence because:

“1. it determined that the Spanish Union had not adequately explained why this evidence was unavailable on reasonable enquiry ahead of the original hearing; and

2. in any event it would not be in the interests of justice to do so after having regard for all of the circumstances, including consideration that part of the new evidence presented was not only incomplete, but contained allegations against the player and others relating to the alteration of a photocopy of a national identity document that was subject to ongoing investigations by the appropriate competent bodies in the Spanish jurisdiction.”

In short, the Spanish appeal was dismissed.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

This decision by the independent appeal committee is final and binding, with Spain having no further right to appeal.

It’s a huge setback for Spanish rugby. This is the second World Cup in a row in which they have been denied their place due to fielding ineligible players during the qualifying campaign.

Romania will take their place in Pool B and face Ireland, although reports in the Spanish media have suggested that the Romanians also fielded an ineligible player during the REC.

However, World Rugby confirmed today that “Romania qualifies as Europe 2 into Pool B replacing Spain, and Portugal replaces Romania in the Final Qualification Tournament in November 2022.” 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie