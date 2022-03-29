World Rugby to investigate possible eligibility breach by Ireland's RWC opponents Spain

Spain forwards battening down the hatches against Portugal earlier this month.

Spain forwards battening down the hatches against Portugal earlier this month.

WORLD RUGBY WILL look into a possible breach of player-eligibility rules by Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opponents Spain, the sport’s governing body have confirmed.

The review pertains to an unnamed player who represented Spain in the Rugby Europe Championship, which doubled as a qualification tournament for next year’s World Cup in France. Spain are due to face Andy Farrell’s Ireland in their Pool B opener in Bordeaux on 9 September.

“World Rugby will convene an independent judicial committee to examine a potential breach of World Rugby Regulation 8 (eligibility to play for national representative teams) by the Spanish Rugby Union (FER) during the Rugby Europe Championship 2021 and 2022, which doubled as the European qualification process for Rugby World Cup 2023,” read a World Rugby statement.

World Rugby was made aware of a potential breach concerning one member of the Spanish national men’s senior team. Having concluded initial enquiries, the international federation believes a formal independent review is warranted as provided for by the World Rugby Regulations. The Spanish Rugby Union has been fully cooperative throughout the initial enquiries.

“World Rugby’s independent Judicial Panel Chairman Christopher Quinlan QC has been asked to form the judicial committee to achieve certainty as soon as possible given any potential impact on Rugby World Cup 2023. Quinlan has appointed Nigel Hampton QC (chair), Pamela Woodman and Frank Hadden to the committee.

“With the process now live, World Rugby will not be making further comment until its conclusion.”

Spain, nicknamed Los Leones, booked their place at next year’s showpiece earlier this month with a thrilling victory over neighbours Portugal.

Next year’s tournament is scheduled to be Spain’s first appearance at a World Cup in 24 years.

