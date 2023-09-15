Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Spain celebrate winning the Women's World Cup last month.
Spain's World Cup winners reportedly reject squad call-ups
New coach Montse Tome is due to name her squad today.
1 hour ago

SPAIN’S WOMEN’S WORLD Cup-winning squad will continue to reject national team call-ups unless there are more changes at the Spanish football federation following the scandal over Luis Rubiales’ unsolicited kiss, a source close to the federation said Friday.

“They are not coming,” the source told AFP just hours before new coach Montse Tome was set to announce her squad on Friday for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland on 22 and 26 September.

Spanish football has been in turmoil since Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips in front of the world’s media after Spain defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final on 20 August in Australia.

A letter signed by 81 Spain players, including the 23 world champions, was released last month stating they would not play for the national team without significant changes at the head of the federation.

Since then Rubiales has resigned and the football federation sacked their controversial coach Jorge Vilda, named Tome in his stead and pledged further internal reforms. Tome was Vilda’s former assistant manager.

Spanish media said the players would later on Friday release a statement outlining the changes that they still expect to see before they return to the pitch.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
