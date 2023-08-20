Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Olga Carmona pictured during the World Cup final.
Spain's Olga Carmona learns of father’s death after scoring World Cup-winning goal
THE FATHER of Spain’s World Cup final match-winner Olga Carmona has died, the defender’s club Real Madrid have announced.

The news comes just hours after Carmona scored the only goal of Sunday’s showpiece match against England in Sydney.

Carmona, who was captain for the tournament, struck in the 29th minute as Spain beat the Lionesses 1-0 at Stadium Australia to claim their first world title.

A statement from Real Madrid read: “Real Madrid, our president and our board of directors are deeply saddened by the death of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

“Real Madrid want to express our condolences and our love to Olga, her family and all her loved ones.”

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) also offered their condolences in a statement announcing the news, which read: “The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

“We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

Press Association
