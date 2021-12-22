Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Spanish court annuls Barcelona defender Pique's €2.1 million tax bill

The player’s partner, Colombian pop star Shakira, is also being investigated.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 9:24 PM
7 minutes ago 180 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5639032
Gerard Pique (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gerard Pique (file pic).
Gerard Pique (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SPAIN’S SUPREME Court said on Wednesday it had annulled a lower court ruling ordering Barcelona defender Gerard Pique to pay the country’s tax office €2.1 million in back taxes and fines.

A court in 2016 ruled that the player had avoided paying €1.5 million in taxes due in 2008, 2009 and 2010 by simulating the transfer of his image rights to a company he controls called Kerad Project.

It ordered him to pay this amount as well as a fine of €600,000, bringing the total bill to €2.1 million.

This ruling was upheld in 2019 by Spain’s top criminal court, the National Court, but Pique appealed.

The Supreme Court rejected the argument that Kerad Project was simply a front and recognised its work as legitimate.

It also ruled that contributions which Pique paid to social security in Britain when he played for Manchester United can be considered as a deductible expense since they are mandatory.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Pique’s partner, Colombian pop star Shakira, is also being investigated for alleged tax evasion in Spain. She denies any wrongdoing.

The couple live near Barcelona with their two children.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie