Thursday 20 June, 2019
Spanish tennis player strongly denies match-fixing allegations

Feliciano Lopez categorically denied a report that a match he and doubles partner Marc Lopez lost at Wimbledon in 2017 was fixed.

By AFP Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 12:33 AM
File pic.
Image: Steve Paston
File pic.
File pic.
Image: Steve Paston

SPANISH TENNIS PLAYER Feliciano Lopez categorically denied a report that a match he and doubles partner Marc Lopez lost at Wimbledon in 2017 was fixed.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday that an anti-corruption investigation that has rocked Spanish football came across recordings where fixers claim the Lopezs would lose to Australian pair Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith.

The Spanish duo, won the 2016 French Open title together, lost in four sets.

Earlier in the tournament, Feliciano Lopez had retired from his singles match against France’s Adrian Mannarino with a foot injury.

Feliciano Lopez is partnering Andy Murray on his return to tennis in the doubles at Queen’s Club this week.

“I feel it is extremely important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with the events described in relation to the allegations of match fixing,” Feliciano Lopez said after winning his opening singles match at Queen’s.

“Unfortunately all tennis players are public figures and we are exposed to having our good name used beyond our control.

“For that reason I will do everything within my power to defend myself against any such false accusations.

“Marc and I had immediately contacted the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) to fully cooperate and they have confirmed that there had been no investigation about that match at Wimbledon 2017.

“We have full faith in the TIU and the role they play protecting our sport.”

In a statement, Marc Lopez said: “I have never met or had any relationship with such people mentioned in the press.”

