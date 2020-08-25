This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Fans will be allowed to attend next month's Super Cup meeting of Bayern Munich and Sevilla

The game will be played in Budapest on 24 September.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 3:59 PM
The Puskas Arena will host the game.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UEFA ANNOUNCED TODAY that 30% of stadium capacity would be filled at the Super Cup in Budapest where Champions League winners Bayern Munich face Europa League victors Sevilla.

The game is scheduled for 24 September and will become the first international match to be played before a crowd, the coronavirus pandemic having forced games behind closed doors.

“While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character,” said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin. “We hope to use the Uefa Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches.”

Ceferin added: “We are working closely with the Hungarian federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people’s safety.”

After a meeting of its executive committee, Uefa said that “all other Uefa matches shall continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice”, as initially decided on 9 July.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

