BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Speculation over Rooney replacing Cocu as manager dismissed by Derby owner

The Rams sit in 20th place in the Championship.

By Press Association Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 11:10 PM
53 minutes ago 971 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5234880
Phillip Cocu's job isn't under imminent threat from Wayne Rooney, says Derby County owner Mel Morris.
Image: Nick Potts
Phillip Cocu's job isn't under imminent threat from Wayne Rooney, says Derby County owner Mel Morris.
Phillip Cocu's job isn't under imminent threat from Wayne Rooney, says Derby County owner Mel Morris.
Image: Nick Potts

OWNER MEL MORRIS is confident manager Phillip Cocu will turn things around at Derby County amid reports this week that Wayne Rooney is being lined up to replace him.

The Rams only secured their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season against Norwich City at the start of the month, and currently sit 20th in the table.

“Yes, he’s under pressure, but he feels that pressure himself, it’s not pressure that we’re mounting on him,” Morris told talkSPORT.

“I’ve been in this situation before with poor results and everyone wants good results, but we have a good understanding of what’s behind some of the results we’ve had so far and we’re very confident that we have the right plans in place to turn things around.”

Rooney is currently a player-coach at Pride Park, and Morris said of the speculation: “We’re not even close to discussions of that sort. The questions we’re talking about is we need better results. Better results come from better performances.

“It’s the international break and these tabloids will do anything to get clickbait out there and Wayne Rooney’s name is a big carrot for that and I’m sure that’s what was behind it.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie