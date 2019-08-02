This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spike O'Sullivan to continue light-middleweight title push with headline slot in Boston

O’Sullivan will take on Argentinian veteran Diego Adrian Marocchi at a state-of-the-art resort in Beantown.

By Gavan Casey Friday 2 Aug 2019, 2:48 PM
Spike O'Sullivan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Spike O'Sullivan.
CORK PUNCHER GARY ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan will headline at the Encore Boston Harbor resort’s Picasso Ballroom on 23 August.

The moustached Mahon man [30-3, 21KOs], now operating down at light-middleweight in a final pursuit of a world title, will take on unheralded Argentinian Diego Adrian Marocchi [18-4-1, 14KOs] in an eight-rounder at the newly opened $2.6 billion hotel and casino.

The 42-year-old Marocchi’s record looks solid on paper but it’s a deceptive one: the veteran was stopped inside two rounds by a four-fight novice in his last outing, and his 18 victories have been achieved against journeymen with a paltry 11 wins between them.

As such, O’Sullivan will be expected to end the stay-busy contest quickly and emphatically before moving on to greater challenges later in the year.

Spike, now 35, earned an impressive stoppage win versus an altogether more impressive opponent in Khiary Gray in the same city back in March, and hopes to break into world-title contention at 154 pounds within his next couple of fights.

He has fought 11 times in the New England area, accruing a sizeable Boston-Irish following with a series of explosive displays on America’s East Coast.

The Murphys Boxing card will also feature a bout between O’Sullivan’s Murphys stablemate, Abraham Nova [15-0, 11 KOs], who defends his North American super-featherweight title against Mexican veteran Miguel Beltran Jr. [33-7, 22 KOs] in a 10-rounder.

