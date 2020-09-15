This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 September 2020
200 spectators permitted to attend sporting events at large venues

The announcement comes as part of the Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 11:43 AM
1,269 Views
https://the42.ie/5204995
The Aviva Stadium.
FANS WILL BE allowed again to attend sporting events around the country following the announcement today of the Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan.

From tomorrow, 200 spectators will be permitted into venues which would usually have the capacity to host crowds of 5,000 or more.

Smaller grounds will be able to admit 100 people.

The decision is a major boost for sporting organisations around the country after all such events had moved behind closed doors four weeks ago.

Spectators had been prohibited to attend fixtures since the restrictions were introduced last month, previously 200 people were permitted to go to outdoor sporting events with that number including team management, players and match officials.

Thursday night’s game between Shamrock Rovers and AC Milan in the Europa League at Tallaght Stadium will still be played behind closed doors following a ruling from Uefa in July.

The governing body ruled that all Uefa-sanctioned games should take place with no fans present as the rules around attendance at mass gatherings and sporting events differ across Europe.

In rugby Leinster are playing at the Aviva Stadium in the Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on Saturday.

GAA action around the country continues to intensify this weekend with some high-profile county senior finals on the agenda with Limerick and Tipperary in hurling, and then Mayo and Tyrone in football.

paul-forker-and-garvan-carragher Action from Sunday's Armagh county senior football final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Supporters have already been permitted to attend GAA games in the six counties due to a different Stormont directive with the Ulster Council having made the decision to allow up to 400 to attend a match.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

