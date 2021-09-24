Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

(Alamy/Inpho)

THE RYDER CUP, the start of the United Rugby Championship and some massive Premier League games will all be fighting for your attention this weekend.

It’s another jam-packed one. Here’s what’s to come:

Friday

7.15am: Eurosport have live cycling coverage from the Road World Championships in Belgium.

9am: Sky Sports F1 is in Sochi as the practice sessions for the Russian Grand Prix get underway.

1pm: It’s the big event of the weekend. A year later than planned, the 2020 Ryder Cup is here, with the foursomes and fourballs teeing off at 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, and the action then carrying on throughout the day.

1.30pm: There’s horse racing from Newmarket, including the Royal Stakes, with Virgin Media One and ITV4 both providing live coverage, while the Listowel Races are live on TG4 at the same time.

5.35pm: It’s a busy night of United Rugby Championship action on Premier Sports 2, with the meeting of Zebre v Lions followed by Connacht’s trip to Cardiff (7.35pm).

6pm: Eurosport have live Laver Cup Tennis from Boston.

7.20pm: Sky Sports Mix have live Bundesliga football as newly-promoted Greuther Furth take on Bayern Munich.

7.30pm: Connacht travel to Cardiff for their URC opener, live on TG4.

7.35pm: Premier Sports are live from Belfast as Ulster get their new United Rugby Championship season underway with a home game against the Glasgow Warriors.

7.45pm: Six League of Ireland Premier Divisions games to choose from, with all the games available on LOI TV, while the meeting of St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers is also free-to-air on RTÉ 2. There are also three First Division games kicking-off at the same time, all on LOI TV. There’s also some Premiership rugby on offer, with Gloucester and Leicester Tigers going head-to-head on BT Sport 1.

8pm: There’s live football from the Championship on Sky Sports Football, with West Brom taking on QPR.

12.05am: Missed the golf? Catch up with all the Ryder Cup highlights on BBC1.

SATURDAY

7.15am: Cycling on Eurosport from the Road World Championships.

7.55am: The 100th Test meeting of the All Blacks and South Africa is live on Sky Sports Arena, followed by Australia’s game against Argentina (11.05am).

9.15am: The 2021 AFL Grand Final is on BT Sport 3 as Melbourne Demons play Western Bulldogs.

9.45am: Practice and qualifying from the Russian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Grand Prix.

11.30am: Sky Sports Premier League have Women’s Super League football, with Everton hosting Birmingham City.

12.30pm: It’s a big one in the Premier League, as title hopefuls Chelsea welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Stamford Bridge. There’s also live Championship football in the form of Reading v Middlesbrough, over on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: Sky Sports Golf have all the action from day two of the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, while the early URC game sees Benetton play the Stormers on Premier Sports 2. LaLiga TV have four live games from Spain on offer, starting with Atletico Madrid’s trip to Alaves (1pm), followed by Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (3.15pm), Sevilla v Espanyol (5.30pm) and Real Madrid v Villarreal (8pm).

1.30pm: TG4 are back in Kerry at the Listowel Races.

1.55pm: You can get your Top14 rugby fix over on FreeSports, with La Rochelle v Biarritz (2pm) and Racing 92 v Lyon (4pm) both live.

2pm: There’s two games from the Women’s National League available on LOI TV, with Bohemians hosting Peamount and Cork City taking on DLR Waves.

3pm: Manchester United’s meeting with Aston Villa is the live 3pm game on Premier Sports 1. There’s also live Gallagher Premiership rugby over on BT Sport 2, as Wasps take on Bristol Bears.

4.30pm: More live Women’s National League football on LOITV, as Galway play Treaty United.

4.45pm: And there’s more URC action on Premier Sports 2 with Scarlets visiting Edinburgh.

5pm: A huge game for the Ireland Women’s rugby team, as they play Scotland in their final Rugby World Cup Europe Qualifier fixture, which is live on RTÉ2. There’s also live European football happening, with the Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Atalanta live on BT Sport 2.

5.15pm: Leinster are back at the Aviva Stadium for the first game of their URC campaign, with their game against the Bulls live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1. The URC clash of Edinburgh and Scarlets is also live on Premier Sports 2.

5.30pm: Sky Sports Premier League are at the Brentford Community Stadium as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool come to town, while in Germany, Borussia Mönchengladbach play Borussia Dortmund on Sky Sports Football (5.30pm).

6pm: Eurosport 1 have live Laver Cup tennis from Boston. There’s also boxing starting on Sky Box Office, ahead of the night’s headline event, Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk.

6.30pm: Wexford Youths v Athlone Town is the fourth and final live WNL game of the day on LOITV.

7pm: The First Division meeting of Cobh Ramblers and Bray Wanderers is available on LOITV.

7.35pm: Simon Zebo is set to make his Munster return as the province take on the Sharks at Thomond Park. The game is live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Back to Italy for more Serie A football, with Genoa v Hellas Verona live on BT Sport 1, while PSG v Montpellier kick-off at 8pm on BT Sport 2, and in the MLS it’s Philadelphia v Atlanta on Sky Sports Football.

8pm: Premier Sports 2 have live Top 14 rugby as Toulon visit Perpignan.

10.30pm: Catch up on all the day’s Premier League action with Gary Lineker and Co on Match of the Day, on BBC1.

12am: BBC2 are back with day two highlights from the Ryder Cup, and if you feel like staying up late, there’s Major League Baseball starting on BT Sport 3 as the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets face-off at American Family Field.

Sunday

1am: There’s UFC on BT Sport 1, with Alexander Volkanovski v Brian Ortega live from Las Vegas.

9am: More cycling on Eurosport 1 from the Road World Championships.

11am: The Great Manchester Run is live on BBC1.

11.30am: BT Sport 1 have the Serie A meeting of Juventus and Sampdoria.

12pm: The Russian Grand Prix is live from Sochi on Sky Sports F1, while in the Scottish Premiership, it’s St Mirren v Aberdeen live on Sky Sports Football. At the same time, a busy day of French Ligue 1 football gets underway on BT Sport, with Bordeaux v Rennes, Reims v Nantes (2pm) and Clermont v Monaco (4pm) all live.

12.30pm: BBC2 have the Women’s Super League meeting of Manchester United and Chelsea.

1pm: Another four live games on LaLigaTV, with Mallorca v Osasuna followed by Barcelona v Levante (3.15pm), Real Sociedad v Elche (5.30pm) and Real Betis v Getafe (8pm).

2pm: Settle in for day three of the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports Golf, while Southampton take on Wolves over on Sky Sports Premier League. On TG4, there’s live coverage from the Mayo senior football championship as Breaffy, the club of Aidan O’Shea, Rob Hennelly and Matthew Ruane, take on The Neale, who have Tommy Conroy. In the URC, it’s Dragons v Ospreys on Premier Sports 1, and on BT Sport 2 there’s Serie A football as Udinese play Fiorentina.

3pm: Gallagher Premiership Rugby on BT Sport 1, as Sale Sharks visit London Irish.

3.45pm: Tipperary senior hurling action is live on TG4 with Borris-Ileigh, the club of Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack, meet Nenagh Éire Óg, who have Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris.

4.30pm: Sky Sports Premier League is the place to find the North London Derby, as Tottenham Hotspur make the short trip to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

5pm: It’s also derby day in Serie A, with Lazio v Roma live on BT Sport 2. Elsewhere, there’s Laver Cup tennis on Eurosport 1.

6pm: Three live NFL games to keep you entertained on Sky Sports NFL, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ visit to the Los Angeles Rams (9.25pm), and the Green Bay Packers’ trip to the San Francisco 49ers (1.20am). Alternatively, just tune in to NFL Redzone from 6pm on Sky Sports Mix to catch all the best bits as they happen.

6.30pm: The second live Women’s Super League game of the day sees Manchester City head to London to take on Arsenal, on Sky Sports Football.

7.45pm: It’s Marseille v Lens in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2, while BT Sport 1 have the Serie A meeting of Napoli and Cagliari.

8.05pm: Top14 rugby on Premier Sports 2, with Clermont heading to Toulouse.

10.30pm: Match of the Day has all the weekend’s Premier League action on BBC1.

11.20pm: BBC2 is the place to find the Ryder Cup highlights.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to the inaugural United Rugby Championship, and a massive weekend for Ireland in their bid to qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

