Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Friday

12am: It’s Day Seven at the Olympic Games, and the first day of athletics. There will also be coverage of men’s golf, rowing, sailing, swimming and equestrian. Coverage on BBC One gets underway from midnight, with RTÉ Two on air from Tokyo at 1am Irish time. Eurosport’s coverage starts slightly earlier at 12.45am. Here are a few stand-outs for your diary, from an Irish point of view.

Kellie Harrington. Source: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

3am: RTÉ will have live coverage of Kellie Harrington’s first bout of the Olympic Games, against Rebecca Nicoli of Italy.

3.45am: Later on RTÉ, The Irish women’s hockey team move into must-win territory with their Pool game against India.

4.51am: Also on RTÉ, it’s a medal fight for Irish boxer Aidan Walsh. He will guarantee himself at least a bronze medal with victory against Merven Clair of Mauritius.

9.05am: There is live coverage of the first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event along with Sky Sports F1.

10.30am: BT Sport 1 has live coverage of the AFL meeting between St Kilda and Carlton.

12pm: There’s live snooker on Premier Sports 2, with the Championship League.

1.30pm: There’s live racing from Goodwood on Virgin Media One.

1.30pm: The second day of the ISPS Handa World Invitational from Galgorm, on Sky Sports Golf.

2.30pm: If you’re a cricket fan, live coverage of The Hundred gets underway on Sky Sports Cricket.

3.45pm: The Galway Racing Festival is live on TG4.

7pm: RTÉ Two carries daily highlights from Tokyo, in Today at the Games.

7.25pm: In what will be an emotionally-charged atmosphere, there’s live coverage of the Ulster U20 final between Monaghan and Down on TG4.

7.45pm: The LOITV streaming platform has all the night’s Premier and First Division fixtures, with Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick’s Athletic the highlight.

Saturday

12am: On rolls the Olympic Games. BBC One are on air from midnight, RTÉ Two from 1.05am and Eurosport from 12.25am. There’s athletics, badminton, handball, hockey, swimming, rugby and judo all on the agenda, and we have picked out the biggest Irish involvement below.

7am: Collingwood against West Coast in the AFL, live on BT Sport 1.

10.30am: Further AFL action on BT Sport 1, this time the meeting of Essendon and Sydney.

10.30am: Sky Sports Cricket continues live coverage of The Hundred.

10.45am: Live coverage of the final round of practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix is on Sky Sports Main Event and their F1 channel.

12.30pm: The Galway races are live on TG4.

12.30pm: Incredibly, the Scottish football season kicks off in July. Rangers versus Livingston is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.45pm: The Irish women’s team conclude the Olympic pool stages with a match against Great Britain, with live coverage expected on RTÉ Two.

1pm: Qualifying gets underway at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1.

1pm: The meeting of Tipperary and Waterford in the All-Ireland hurling championship quarter-final will be shown live on RTÉ One.

1pm: If you’re looking for the Christy Ring final between Derry and Offaly, you’ll find it on the TG4 website.

1.10pm: Day five of Glorious Goodwood on Virgin Media One.

1.30pm: TG4 are streaming live coverage of the Nicky Rackard Cup final between Mayo and Tyrone.

1.30pm: The third day of the ISPS Handa World Invitational from Galgorm, on Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: There’s a trio of Women’s National League games on LOITV, with DLR Waves v Athlone Town kicking off two hours later.

2.45pm: BT Sport 1 have live coverage of the pre-season meeting of West Ham United and Brentford, if for some earthly reason you’d want to watch it.

3.30pm: The Ulster football final is back in Croke Park, and the meeting of Tyrone and Monaghan will be live on RTÉ Two and BBC Two.

Conor Murray. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4pm: The centrepiece of many fans’ weekend: the second Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.45pm: The Camogie Championship meeting of Kilkenny and Galway will be live on the Camogie Association’s YouTube channel.

4.55pm: Stuttgart vs crisis-ridden Barcelona in a pre-season friendly, live on Premier Sports 1.

5.10pm: There’s more GAA on TG4, with the All-Ireland U20 championship semi-final meeting between Cork and Offaly.

5.30pm: There’s highlights of qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Channel 4.

6pm: The senior hurling championship clash of Dublin and Cork is live on Sky Sports Arena.

6.30pm: You’ll find live coverage of the Lory Meaghar final between Cavan and Fermanagh on the TG4 website.

6.45pm: The French equivalent of the Community Shield is live on BT Sport 2, as PSG meet Lille in, eh, Israel.

7pm: Today at the Games has highlights of Day Eight on RTÉ Two, which will include the women’s 100m final.

7pm: The US Women’s Senior Open is live on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Celtic open their Scottish Premiership season against Hearts on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.30pm: Longford Town and Derry City meet in Bishopsgate, and it can be watched live on LOITV.

10.30pm: Virgin Media Two carries highlights of the second Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions.

Sunday

12am: Day nine of the Olympic Games, featuring a raft of swimming finals along with athletics. BBC One are on air from midnight, RTE Two from 1.10am, and Eurosport from 12.40am. Again, we’ve picked out some of the confirmed, stand-out Irish fixtures below.

1am: Can Phil Neville turn around a crisis situation at Inter Miami? Their MLS meeting with Montreal is live on Sky Sports Main Event.

3.30am: RTÉ Two will have coverage of another Irish medal fight: it’s Kurt Walker against American Duke Ragan, with the winner guaranteeing themselves at least a bronze medal.

10.30am: Further live cricket with The Hundred on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Rhys McClenaghan. Source: Photosport/John Cowpland/INPHO

10.44am: Rhys McClenaghan is a bona fide medal contender for Ireland in the men’s pommel horse final, live on RTÉ Two.

1.30pm: The closing day of the ISPS Handa World Invitational from Galgorm, on Sky Sports Golf.

1.45pm: There’s live Ladies Championship coverage on TG4: the quarter-final meeting of Meath and Armagh.

1.45pm: You’ll find the Championship meeting of Wexford and Tipperary on the Camogie Association’s YouTube Channel.

1.55pm: The Hungarian Grand Prix is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

3.30pm: The Leinster football final between Dublin and Kildare is live on RTÉ Two.

4pm: Motherwell versus Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, live on Sky Sports Football.

6.30pm: Delayed coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Channel 4.

7pm: The US Women’s Senior Open concludes on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Today at the Games brings you all the latest action from Tokyo, on RTÉ Two.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game has the weekend’s Championship highlights on RTÉ Two.