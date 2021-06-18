Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

It's wall-to-wall sport this weekend with US Open golf, the National Camogie League final, the Olympic Sevens Repechage, and LOADS of Euro 2020.

Friday

10am: French Grand Prix weekend begins at Paul Ricard with Practice 1 live on Sky Sports F1, followed by Practice 2 at 1.45pm.

10am: India and New Zealand do battle for bragging rights and more than €1.3m in prize money as the inaugural World Test Championship final gets underway in Southampton, with coverage on Sky Sports Cricket.

11am: Over on Sky Sports Main Event, it’s day three of the test match between England Women and India Women.

1pm: It’s quarter-finals day at the Queen’s Club with British number one Dan Evans taking on top seed Matteo Berrettini on BBC 2.

1.30pm: This year’s Royal Ascot Festival continues on Virgin Media 1 & ITV with Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth set to go off favourite in Friday’s feature race, the Royal Coronation Stakes (4.20pm).

2pm: We’re off to St Petersburg for the first Euro 2020 action of the day as Sweden take on Slovakia, with live coverage on RTÉ 2 from 1.30pm and BBC One from 1.45pm.

2.45pm: Over on BT Sport 1, there’s more cricket as the West Indies and South Africa get their test match underway.

3.30pm: Rory McIlroy is among the early starters on day two of the US Open at Torrey Pines with live action on Sky Sports Golf and, from 6pm this evening, also on Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Euro 2020′s footballing feast continues as Croatia take on the Czech Republic, live on RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

7.30pm: On the domestic front, there are no fewer than nine live games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Divisions including the meeting of title hopefuls St Pat’s and Sligo Rovers (7.45pm). All games are available on the LOI TV streaming platform.

7.40pm: La Rochelle and Racing 92 meet in the first of this year’s Top 14 semi-finals on Premier Sport 1 (kick-off 7.45pm)

8pm: All eyes on Wembley as England take on Scotland at Euro 2020, with live coverage on both RTÉ 2 and ITV (where available).

10pm: If that’s not enough football for one day, there’s a double dose of Copa America on the BBC Red Button with Chile v Bolivia at 10pm followed by Argentina v Uruguay at 1am.

11.30pm: RTÉ 2 and BBC One both bring you all of Friday’s Euro 2020 highlights.

12.30am: If you’re still awake into the early hours, head on over to Sky Sports Arena for Game 6 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs.

Saturday

4.30am: BT Sport kick off their triple-header of AFL action nice and early with the Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide on BT Sport 1, followed by North Melbourne v Brisbane Lions (7.3oam, BT Sport 3) and GWS Giants v Carlton (1o.15am, BT Sport 3).

8.50am: Ireland Men’s Sevens team are chasing Tokyo qualification at the Olympic Repechage Tournament in Monaco. First up is a meeting with Zimbabwe, followed by Mexico (11.12am) and Tonga (2.24pm), with all games live on World Rugby’s YouTube channel.

10am: Coverage of day two’s action at the World Test Championship gets underway on Sky Sports Cricket.

11am: Sky Sports Main Event will have the early overs from day four of England Women and India Women’s test match.

1pm: French Grand Prix qualifying takes centre stage on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: It’s semi-finals day in the Gallagher Premiership and BT Sport 1 have the double-header with Bristol Bears v Harlequins at 1.30pm and Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks at 4.30pm.

1pm: BBC 2 are back at the Queen’s Club for the semi-finals of this year’s championships.

1.25pm: Royal Ascot’s fifth and final day is headlined by the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20pm) with racing live on both Virgin Media 1 and ITV.

1.40pm: The Covid-deferred U20 Six Nations finally gets underway as Ireland take on Scotland in their tournament opener (kick-off 2pm) on RTÉ 1.

2pm: It’s over to RTÉ 2 and BBC One for the first of Saturday’s Euro 2020 game as tournament favourites France look to put one foot in the knockout rounds with victory over Hungary in Budapest.

2.45pm: Head to BT Sport 3 for day two of the West Indies’ test match against South Africa.

4pm: It’s Moving Day for the US Open at Torrey Pines and coverage begins at 4pm on Sky Sports Golf and 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: It’s not quite the pairing that Irish rugby fans might have been hoping for, but there’ll be no shortage of interest as eir Sport 1 brodcast the first and final Rainbow Cup decider between Benetton and the Bulls (kick-off 5.30pm).

5pm: It’s a Group F belter at Euro 2020 as Portugal meet Germany in Munich. RTÉ 2 and ITV have this one.

5pm: A few thousand supporters — and the TG4 cameras — will be in Croke Park as Derry and Offaly meet in the National Football League Division 3 final.

7pm: Cobh Ramblers host Treaty United in the day’s only SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture, with full coverage on the LOI Live platform.

7.45pm: Over to Premier Sports 2 for the second of this year’s Top 14 semi-finals as Toulouse meet Bordeaux Bègles.

8pm: Euro 2020′s transcontinental tour finishes up for the day in Seville as Spain take on Poland, live on RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

10pm: UFC Fight Night coverage begins on BT Sport 1, leading up to the featherweight showdown between Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige.

10.40pm: ITV’s Euro 2020 highlights sneaks in before bedtime, while RTÉ 2 go for the slightly later time of 11.25pm.

1.30am: The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets meet in a winner-takes-all Eastern Conference semi-final. Game 7 is on Sky Sports Arena.

3am: There’s more late night fight action in Las Vegas as Naoya Inoue defends his bantamweight world titles against Michael Dasmarinas over on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

9.15am: It’s race day in Germany with live action from Moto3, Moto 2 (11am) and MotoGP (12.30pm) all on BT Sport 2.

10am: India and New Zealand meet for day three of the World Test Championship on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

12.17pm: Will Ireland Men’s Sevens team be heading to the Tokyo Olympics? Their qualification bid continues with a final pool game against Samoa before (hopefully) Sunday afternoon’s semi-finals and final.

12.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 have you covered for the French Grand Prix with pre-race build-up from 12.30 and full race coverage from 1.55pm.

1pm: Join the BBC 2 crew for the finals of this year’s championships at the Queen’s Club.

2.45pm: BT Sport 3 bring you day three of the West Indies v South Africa.

3pm: It’ll be a late one on the west coast as golf’s latest Major champion is crowned at the US Open. Sky Sports Golf has early groups from 3pm, with action on Sky Sports Main Event from 6.15pm as the final groups start to get underway.

3pm: BT Sport 2 is the place to be if you’d like to see Saracens seal their return to the Gallagher Premiership. They lead Ealing Trailfinders 60-0 ahead of this promotion play-off second leg.

5pm: RTÉ 2 have opted for Italy vs Wales in the final round of Euro 2020 Group A matches, while Switzerland vs Turkey will be on the RTÉ Player.

7.30pm: After that, it’s over to Croke Park as RTÉ 2 are showing the Littlewoods Camogie League final between Kilkenny and Galway.

8.15pm: Save the date for Sunday evening on Sky Sports Arena if the Utah Jazz vs the LA Clippers goes to Game Seven.

10pm: BBC Red Button has Sunday night’s Copa America action as Venezuela meet Ecuador.

10.35pm: If you’re not glued to the golf at this stage, ITV have Euro 2020 highlights, while it’s a slightly later start of 11.10pm on RTÉ 2.