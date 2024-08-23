Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who won the St. Jude Championship as golf's FedEx Cup play-offs began last weekend? Alamy Viktor Hovland Alamy Hideki Matsuyama

Alamy Scottie Scheffler Alamy Xander Schauffele

Which province has Ireland Sevens player Zac Ward joined on an extended trial? INPHO Leinster Connacht

Munster Ulster

Which former Roscommon footballer is set to take over as Carlow senior manager? INPHO Cathal Cregg Karol Mannion

Shane Curran Frankie Dolan

Which Premier League club did Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp sign for this week? Alamy Leeds United Bournemouth

Leicester City Nottingham Forest

Siobhán McCrohan has qualified for the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls Final tomorrow night in the World Rowing Championships. What county is she from? INPHO Galway Kerry

Mayo Clare

Irish AFL star Zach Tuohy is set to retire at the end of Geelong's 2024 season. What AFL club did he first join? Alamy St Kilda Carlton

Essendon Hawthorn

What is the name of Aidan O'Brien's star colt that won the Juddmonte International this week at the York Ebor Festival? INPHO County of Troy Community of Troy

City of Troy Country of Troy

How many goals did Shamrock Rovers concede in last night's Europa League play-off defeat to PAOK? INPHO 5 4

3 6

Cork football great Kevin Kehily sadly passed away this week. In what position did he win All-Star awards at? INPHO Defender Goalkeeper

Forward Midfielder