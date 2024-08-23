Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who won the St. Jude Championship as golf's FedEx Cup play-offs began last weekend?
Alamy
Viktor Hovland
Alamy
Hideki Matsuyama
Alamy
Scottie Scheffler
Alamy
Xander Schauffele
Which province has Ireland Sevens player Zac Ward joined on an extended trial?
INPHO
Leinster
Connacht
Munster
Ulster
Which former Roscommon footballer is set to take over as Carlow senior manager?
INPHO
Cathal Cregg
Karol Mannion
Shane Curran
Frankie Dolan
Which Premier League club did Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp sign for this week?
Alamy
Leeds United
Bournemouth
Leicester City
Nottingham Forest
Siobhán McCrohan has qualified for the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls Final tomorrow night in the World Rowing Championships. What county is she from?
INPHO
Galway
Kerry
Mayo
Clare
Irish AFL star Zach Tuohy is set to retire at the end of Geelong's 2024 season. What AFL club did he first join?
Alamy
St Kilda
Carlton
Essendon
Hawthorn
What is the name of Aidan O'Brien's star colt that won the Juddmonte International this week at the York Ebor Festival?
INPHO
County of Troy
Community of Troy
City of Troy
Country of Troy
How many goals did Shamrock Rovers concede in last night's Europa League play-off defeat to PAOK?
INPHO
5
4
3
6
Cork football great Kevin Kehily sadly passed away this week. In what position did he win All-Star awards at?
INPHO
Defender
Goalkeeper
Forward
Midfielder
Finally, what did Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson this week describe his football style as?
INPHO
Jazz
Rhythm and blues
Hip hop
Rock & Roll
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Advertisement