Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Eoin Doyle was recalled this week by Bradford from his loan spell at Swindon Town. How many league goals had he scored for the Robins? PA 23 24

22 21

Munster's Joey Carbery will miss the Six Nations due to what injury? INPHO Hamstring Ankle

Wrist Knee

Which AFL club on Monday announced that Tyrone's Cathal McShane will join their pre-season training? INPHO Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne Adelaide Crows

Which Connacht player is reportedly set to sign for French club Lyon before next season? INPHO Bundee Aki INPHO Ultan Dillane

INPHO Colby Fainga'a INPHO Finlay Bealham

Kilkenny camogie legend Ann Downey has taken over which hurling club team? INPHO Graigue-Ballycallan St Patrick's Ballyragget

Thomastown Young Irelands

What is the new capacity for the 2020 Dublin Marathon after organisers announced an increase this week? INPHO 23,000 30,000

25,000 27,500

Where did the unbeaten Envoi Allen win the feature race last Sunday for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell? INPHO Naas Punchestown

Leopardstown Fairyhouse

Who was named as the new Galway senior football captain for 2020 this week? INPHO Michael Daly INPHO Damien Comer

INPHO Ian Burke INPHO Shane Walsh

Sophie O'Sullivan is set to take the next step in her athletics career after pledging her future to a university in what US city? INPHO San Francisco Seattle

Chicago Austin