Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 10 Jan 2020, 5:24 PM
33 minutes ago 3,443 Views 3 Comments
Eoin Doyle was recalled this week by Bradford from his loan spell at Swindon Town. How many league goals had he scored for the Robins?
PA
23
24

22
21
Munster's Joey Carbery will miss the Six Nations due to what injury?
INPHO
Hamstring
Ankle

Wrist
Knee
Which AFL club on Monday announced that Tyrone's Cathal McShane will join their pre-season training?
INPHO
Sydney Swans
Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne
Adelaide Crows
Which Connacht player is reportedly set to sign for French club Lyon before next season?
INPHO
Bundee Aki
INPHO
Ultan Dillane

INPHO
Colby Fainga'a
INPHO
Finlay Bealham
Kilkenny camogie legend Ann Downey has taken over which hurling club team?
INPHO
Graigue-Ballycallan
St Patrick's Ballyragget

Thomastown
Young Irelands
What is the new capacity for the 2020 Dublin Marathon after organisers announced an increase this week?
INPHO
23,000
30,000

25,000
27,500
Where did the unbeaten Envoi Allen win the feature race last Sunday for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell?
INPHO
Naas
Punchestown

Leopardstown
Fairyhouse
Who was named as the new Galway senior football captain for 2020 this week?
INPHO
Michael Daly
INPHO
Damien Comer

INPHO
Ian Burke
INPHO
Shane Walsh
Sophie O'Sullivan is set to take the next step in her athletics career after pledging her future to a university in what US city?
INPHO
San Francisco
Seattle

Chicago
Austin
Who scored Man United's only goal in their League Cup semi-final loss to Man City on Tuesday night?
PA
Marcus Rashford
Mason Greenwood

Daniel James
Jesse Lingard
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

