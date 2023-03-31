Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Sam Burns won the WGC Matchplay last weekend, who did he beat in the final? Alamy Rory McIlroy Jason Day

Scottie Scheffler Cameron Young

Benjamin Pavard scored the winner for France last Monday against Ireland. What club does he play for? INPHO Paris Saint-Germain Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich Marseille

Which AFLW club has Armagh star Aimee Mackin joined? INPHO Adelaide Crows Melbourne Demons

Brisbane Lions Western Bulldogs

How many Irish players were named on the Six Nations team of the tournament? INPHO 11 8

9 10

Who has been appointed interim Donegal football manager for the rest of the season? INPHO Aidan O'Rourke Paddy Bradley

Declan Bonner Michael Murphy

Keith Long was appointed the new manager of which League of Ireland club this week? INPHO Athlone Town Longford Town

Waterford FC Treaty United

Which New Zealand player was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup this week? INPHO Jordie Barrett Rieko Ioane

Sevu Reece Richie Mo'unga

Which of these teams did not qualify for the Champions League semi-finals this week? Alamy Lyon Arsenal

Wolfsburg Barcelona

The legendary Jason Smyth retired this week, how many Paralympic gold medals did he win? INPHO 7 9

6 8