Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Sam Burns won the WGC Matchplay last weekend, who did he beat in the final?
Rory McIlroy
Jason Day
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Young
Benjamin Pavard scored the winner for France last Monday against Ireland. What club does he play for?
Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Marseille
Which AFLW club has Armagh star Aimee Mackin joined?
Adelaide Crows
Melbourne Demons
Brisbane Lions
Western Bulldogs
How many Irish players were named on the Six Nations team of the tournament?
11
8
9
10
Who has been appointed interim Donegal football manager for the rest of the season?
Aidan O'Rourke
Paddy Bradley
Declan Bonner
Michael Murphy
Keith Long was appointed the new manager of which League of Ireland club this week?
Athlone Town
Longford Town
Waterford FC
Treaty United
Which New Zealand player was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup this week?
Jordie Barrett
Rieko Ioane
Sevu Reece
Richie Mo'unga
Which of these teams did not qualify for the Champions League semi-finals this week?
Lyon
Arsenal
Wolfsburg
Barcelona
The legendary Jason Smyth retired this week, how many Paralympic gold medals did he win?
7
9
6
8
Billy Drennan scored 1-13 in Kilkenny's hurling league semi-final last Sunday against Cork. What club is he from?
O'Loughlin Gaels
Galmoy
Fenians
St Lachtain's
