Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Tommy Dickson/INPHO Jason Smyth.
# It's Quizness time
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention this week?
1.5k
2
51 minutes ago

Sam Burns won the WGC Matchplay last weekend, who did he beat in the final?
Alamy
Rory McIlroy
Jason Day

Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Young
Benjamin Pavard scored the winner for France last Monday against Ireland. What club does he play for?
INPHO
Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich
Marseille
Which AFLW club has Armagh star Aimee Mackin joined?
INPHO
Adelaide Crows
Melbourne Demons

Brisbane Lions
Western Bulldogs
How many Irish players were named on the Six Nations team of the tournament?
INPHO
11
8

9
10
Who has been appointed interim Donegal football manager for the rest of the season?
INPHO
Aidan O'Rourke
Paddy Bradley

Declan Bonner
Michael Murphy
Keith Long was appointed the new manager of which League of Ireland club this week?
INPHO
Athlone Town
Longford Town

Waterford FC
Treaty United
Which New Zealand player was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup this week?
INPHO
Jordie Barrett
Rieko Ioane

Sevu Reece
Richie Mo'unga
Which of these teams did not qualify for the Champions League semi-finals this week?
Alamy
Lyon
Arsenal

Wolfsburg
Barcelona
The legendary Jason Smyth retired this week, how many Paralympic gold medals did he win?
INPHO
7
9

6
8
Billy Drennan scored 1-13 in Kilkenny's hurling league semi-final last Sunday against Cork. What club is he from?
INPHO
O'Loughlin Gaels
Galmoy

Fenians
St Lachtain's
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
INPHO
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     