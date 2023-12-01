Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Munster have announced a friendly next February against which English club?
Bath
Saracens
Harlequins
Gloucester
Who was top scorer for Dingle in last week's Munster club football semi-final?
Conor Geaney
Dylan Geaney
Mikey Geaney
Paul Geaney
Luke Donald was reappointed European Ryder Cup captain this week. Where will the 2025 event be held?
New York
California
Texas
Florida
'Something like that would suit me' - which manager gave this remark this week about being linked with the vacant Ireland job?
Lee Carsley
Chris Hughton
Steve Bruce
Sam Allardyce
Who bagged Leinster's final try last Saturday against Munster?
Ciarán Frawley
Dan Sheehan
Jamison Gibson-Park
Jordan Larmour
Which English singer supported Katie Taylor at last weekend's rematch with Chantelle Cameron?
Thom Yorke
Liam Gallagher
Ed Sheeran
Chris Martin
How many goals have Man United now conceded in the Champions League group stages this season?
11
14
16
13
Which South African World Cup winner made his debut for Racing 92 in the French Top 14 last weekend?
Faf de Klerk
Siya Kolisi
Steph du Toit
Eben Etzebeth
Where did Max Verstappen win the season-ending Formula 1 Grand Prix last Sunday?
Abu Dhabi
Las Vegas
Sao Paulo
Mexico City
What Kilkenny hurling great managed his club to qualify for the Leinster final last weekend?
Noel Hickey
Tommy Walsh
JJ Delaney
Brian Hogan
