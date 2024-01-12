Advertisement
SQOTW

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to the sports news this week?quiz
1 hour ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

*****

Who scored the winner for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final?
Alamy
Curtis Jones
Darwin Nunez

Virgil Van Dijk
Cody Gakpo
Peter O'Mahony is back in the Munster team for tomorrow's trip to Toulon. What injury has ruled him out recently?
INPHO
Neck
Knee

Shoulder
Ankle
Derry's Glen won an epic All-Ireland club semi-final in Newry last Sunday. Who will they play in the final?
INPHO
Castlehaven
Corofin

St Brigid's
Naas
Bill Belichick parted ways this week with the New England Patriots. How many Super Bowl titles did he guide them to?
Alamy
6
4

5
7
Andy Farrell has been confirmed as the 2025 Lions head coach, but how many times has he been assistant coach on such tours?
INPHO
Never before
Twice

Three times
Once
What happened to Rory McIlroy on the 8th hole of his second round at the Dubai Invitational?
Alamy
He had a hole-in-one
He missed a birdie putt

He parred the hole
He had a quadruple bogey
St Pat's this week announced a friendly in March, in what US State?
INPHO
California
Texas

Minnesota
Virginia
Which Cork town have a team that last weekend qualified for National Cup Men's final in basketball for the first time?
INPHO
Clonakilty
Ballincollig

Mallow
Fermoy
Where did John Kiely see his Limerick team win their 2024 seasonal opener on Wednesday night?
INPHO
Sixmilebridge
Clarecastle

Ennis
Tulla
Finally, which Irish player won the Women's Player of the Year honour at this week's Rugby Writers of Ireland awards?
INPHO
Nichola Fryday
Sam Monaghan

Aoife Dalton
Neve Jones
