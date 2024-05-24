Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Who scored a hat-trick of goals in Cork's Munster hurling win over Tipperary last Sunday? Patrick Horgan Shane Barrett

Brian Hayes Alan Connolly Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath won a Sports Emmy this week - which Irishwoman wrote and directed it? Laura McGann Laura McGrath

Laura McCarthy Laura Maguire South Africa's Jasper Wiese will miss July's Tests against Ireland, having been banned for how many matches? 4 3

6 5 Where did Shane Lowry finish after last Sunday's PGA Championship final round? Tied 6th Tied 3rd

Tied 10th Tied 8th Who scored the 96th minute winner for Shelbourne against St Pat's last Monday night? Sean Boyd Evan Caffrey

Mark Coyle Tyreke Wilson It was revealed this week that Armagh star Aimee Mackin has suffered what serious injury? Torn cruciate Broken ankle

Dislocated shoulder Broken leg Who knocked defending champions Denver Nuggets out of the NBA play-offs last Sunday? Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves Indiana Pacers Tom Farrell signed for Munster this week, what position does he play? Back row Centre

Winger Scrum-half Which German star announced this week he will retire from football after Euro 2024? Manuel Neuer Toni Kroos

Ilkay Gundogan Thomas Muller Who celebrated Leinster minor football glory last Monday night? Dublin Offaly

