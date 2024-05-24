Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.
Who scored a hat-trick of goals in Cork's Munster hurling win over Tipperary last Sunday?
Patrick Horgan
Shane Barrett
Brian Hayes
Alan Connolly
Netflix documentary The Deepest Breath won a Sports Emmy this week - which Irishwoman wrote and directed it?
Laura McGann
Laura McGrath
Laura McCarthy
Laura Maguire
South Africa's Jasper Wiese will miss July's Tests against Ireland, having been banned for how many matches?
4
3
6
5
Where did Shane Lowry finish after last Sunday's PGA Championship final round?
Tied 6th
Tied 3rd
Tied 10th
Tied 8th
Who scored the 96th minute winner for Shelbourne against St Pat's last Monday night?
Sean Boyd
Evan Caffrey
Mark Coyle
Tyreke Wilson
It was revealed this week that Armagh star Aimee Mackin has suffered what serious injury?
Torn cruciate
Broken ankle
Dislocated shoulder
Broken leg
Who knocked defending champions Denver Nuggets out of the NBA play-offs last Sunday?
Boston Celtics
Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves
Indiana Pacers
Tom Farrell signed for Munster this week, what position does he play?
Back row
Centre
Winger
Scrum-half
Which German star announced this week he will retire from football after Euro 2024?
Manuel Neuer
Toni Kroos
Ilkay Gundogan
Thomas Muller
Who celebrated Leinster minor football glory last Monday night?
Dublin
Offaly
Longford
Kildare
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Silver
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
Advertisement