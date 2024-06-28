Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
The 42′s Friday sports quiz

Who scored the point to save Derry and force extra-time against Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC last Saturday?
INPHO
Conor Glass
Chrissy McKaigue

Shane McGuigan
Ethan Doherty
'I am not going to sit here and slag him off' - Who was Declan Rice speaking about with this comment?
Alamy
Gareth Southgate
James McClean

Gary Lineker
Gary Neville
How many wins does golfer Scottie Scheffler now have this season after the Travelers' Championship triumph?
Alamy
6
7

5
8
The Ireland rugby team travelled this week to South Africa for their summer tour - where will they play next Saturday's opening game?
INPHO
Cape Town
Durban

Johannesburg
Pretoria
Ireland's Clare Cryan made history at the European Aquatic Championships last week in the 3m Springboard - what medal did she win?
INPHO
Silver
Bronze

Gold
Who scored Clare's first goal in last Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final against Wexford?
INPHO
Tony Kelly
Shane O'Donnell

Ian Galvin
David Fitzgerald
In what minute did Italy strike to rescue a 1-1 draw with Croatia in Euro 2024 this week?
Alamy
100
97

99
98
Who do Ireland play in their opening World U20 Rugby Championship game tomorrow?
INPHO
Scotland
France

Italy
England
What French club is former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi set to take over?
Alamy
Lyon
Monaco

Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Finally, choose your favourite quote from the legendary Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, who passed away this week at the age of 93.
INPHO
“Teddy McCarthy to Mick McCarthy, no relation, Mick McCarthy back to Teddy McCarthy, still no relation.”
“Pat Fox has it on his hurl and is motoring well now, but here comes Joe Rabbitte hot on his tail… I’ve seen it all now, a Rabbitte chasing a Fox around Croke Park!”

“The stopwatch has stopped. It’s up to God and the referee now. The referee is Pat Horan. God is God.”
“Seán Óg Ó hAilpín: his father’s from Fermanagh, his mother’s from Fiji. Neither a hurling stronghold.”
