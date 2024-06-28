Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who scored the point to save Derry and force extra-time against Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC last Saturday? INPHO Conor Glass Chrissy McKaigue

Shane McGuigan Ethan Doherty

'I am not going to sit here and slag him off' - Who was Declan Rice speaking about with this comment? Alamy Gareth Southgate James McClean

Gary Lineker Gary Neville

How many wins does golfer Scottie Scheffler now have this season after the Travelers' Championship triumph? Alamy 6 7

5 8

The Ireland rugby team travelled this week to South Africa for their summer tour - where will they play next Saturday's opening game? INPHO Cape Town Durban

Johannesburg Pretoria

Ireland's Clare Cryan made history at the European Aquatic Championships last week in the 3m Springboard - what medal did she win? INPHO Silver Bronze

Gold

Who scored Clare's first goal in last Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final against Wexford? INPHO Tony Kelly Shane O'Donnell

Ian Galvin David Fitzgerald

In what minute did Italy strike to rescue a 1-1 draw with Croatia in Euro 2024 this week? Alamy 100 97

99 98

Who do Ireland play in their opening World U20 Rugby Championship game tomorrow? INPHO Scotland France

Italy England

What French club is former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi set to take over? Alamy Lyon Monaco

Marseille Paris Saint-Germain