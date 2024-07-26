Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

What club is Clare's All-Ireland winning captain Tony Kelly from? INPHO Ballyea Clonlara

Éire Óg Ennis Inagh-Kilnamona

Shane Lowry is one of Ireland's flag-bearers for the opening Olympics ceremony. Can you name the other? INPHO Leona Maguire Ciara Mageean

Aoife O'Rourke Sarah Lavin

Who did Derry City knock out of the FAI Cup last Sunday? INPHO Shamrock Rovers St Patrick's Athletic

Dundalk Finn Harps

Dublin contest the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final tomorrow. Who are they playing? INPHO Kilkenny Galway

Cork Tipperary

Racing great Istabraq died this week at the age of 32 - how many Cheltenham Champion Hurdle titles did he win? INPHO 3 4

2 1

Who scored two tries for the Ireland men's 7's team in their Olympic quarter-final loss to Fiji? INPHO Zac Ward Chay Mullins

Terry Kennedy Hugo Keenan

Xander Schauffele celebrated success at The Open Championship last Sunday. Where did he win it? Alamy Carnoustie Royal Troon

Turnberry Royal St George's

Galway aim to land Sam Maguire for the first time since 2001 on Sunday. Who scored the only goal in their semi-final win over Donegal? INPHO Damien Comer Shane Walsh

Cillian McDaid Paul Conroy

Midfielder Amadou Onana signed this week for which Premier League club? Alamy Tottenham Manchester United

Aston Villa Newcastle United