Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

What club is Clare's All-Ireland winning captain Tony Kelly from?
INPHO
Ballyea
Clonlara
Éire Óg Ennis
Inagh-Kilnamona
Shane Lowry is one of Ireland's flag-bearers for the opening Olympics ceremony. Can you name the other?
INPHO
Leona Maguire
Ciara Mageean
Aoife O'Rourke
Sarah Lavin
Who did Derry City knock out of the FAI Cup last Sunday?
INPHO
Shamrock Rovers
St Patrick's Athletic
Dundalk
Finn Harps
Dublin contest the All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final tomorrow. Who are they playing?
INPHO
Kilkenny
Galway
Cork
Tipperary
Racing great Istabraq died this week at the age of 32 - how many Cheltenham Champion Hurdle titles did he win?
INPHO
3
4
2
1
Who scored two tries for the Ireland men's 7's team in their Olympic quarter-final loss to Fiji?
INPHO
Zac Ward
Chay Mullins
Terry Kennedy
Hugo Keenan
Xander Schauffele celebrated success at The Open Championship last Sunday. Where did he win it?
Alamy
Carnoustie
Royal Troon
Turnberry
Royal St George's
Galway aim to land Sam Maguire for the first time since 2001 on Sunday. Who scored the only goal in their semi-final win over Donegal?
INPHO
Damien Comer
Shane Walsh
Cillian McDaid
Paul Conroy
Midfielder Amadou Onana signed this week for which Premier League club?
Alamy
Tottenham
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
Finally how many medals will Ireland win at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
7
8
9
10
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
