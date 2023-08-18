Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

What injury has ruled France's Romain Ntamack out of the World Cup? INPHO Broken leg Dislocated shoulder

Broken ankle Cruciate ligament tear

Who scored Derry City's only goal in their Conference League second leg tie on Thursday night? INPHO Will Patching Michael Duffy

Jamie McGonigle Patrick McEleney

Ben Healy was named this week in Scotland's World Cup squad. What Tipperary club did he first play rugby with? INPHO Kilfeacle Clanwilliam

Cashel Nenagh Ormond

Which of these players did not score in England's World Cup semi-final win on Wednesday? Alamy Ella Toone Keira Walsh

Lauren Hemp Alessia Russo

Lucas Glover has won the last two events on the PGA Tour. Which Major has he previously won? Alamy The Masters US PGA

US Open The Open Championship

How many points did Hannah Tyrrell score for Dublin in last Sunday's All-Ireland final win? INPHO 8 6

7 9

How many goals did Evan Ferguson, announced as a Young Player of the Year nominee this week, score in the Premier League last season? INPHO 5 8

7 6

Keith Earls is in line to win his 100th cap for Ireland this weekend. What year did he make his debut in? INPHO 2008 2007

2009 2010

Kerry's Rob Monahan and Longford's Matt Duffy have signed deals with what AFL Club? INPHO Collingwood Brisbane Lions

Carlton Blues Geelong Cats