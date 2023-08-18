Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

What injury has ruled France's Romain Ntamack out of the World Cup?
INPHO
Broken leg
Dislocated shoulder
Broken ankle
Cruciate ligament tear
Who scored Derry City's only goal in their Conference League second leg tie on Thursday night?
INPHO
Will Patching
Michael Duffy
Jamie McGonigle
Patrick McEleney
Ben Healy was named this week in Scotland's World Cup squad. What Tipperary club did he first play rugby with?
INPHO
Kilfeacle
Clanwilliam
Cashel
Nenagh Ormond
Which of these players did not score in England's World Cup semi-final win on Wednesday?
Alamy
Ella Toone
Keira Walsh
Lauren Hemp
Alessia Russo
Lucas Glover has won the last two events on the PGA Tour. Which Major has he previously won?
Alamy
The Masters
US PGA
US Open
The Open Championship
How many points did Hannah Tyrrell score for Dublin in last Sunday's All-Ireland final win?
INPHO
8
6
7
9
How many goals did Evan Ferguson, announced as a Young Player of the Year nominee this week, score in the Premier League last season?
INPHO
5
8
7
6
Keith Earls is in line to win his 100th cap for Ireland this weekend. What year did he make his debut in?
INPHO
2008
2007
2009
2010
Kerry's Rob Monahan and Longford's Matt Duffy have signed deals with what AFL Club?
INPHO
Collingwood
Brisbane Lions
Carlton Blues
Geelong Cats
Finally how many gold medals did Mona McSharry win at the European U23 swimming championships in Dublin last weekend?
INPHO
None
Three
Two
Four
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
