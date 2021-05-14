Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

THERE’S PLENTY OF sporting action taking place this weekend to keep fans couch-bound from Friday through Sunday.

It will see the return of inter-county football action, in addition to the second round of the hurling leagues.

It’s FA Cup final weekend in England, while the Women’s Champions League final also takes place. The Premier League nears its conclusion, with horse racing, League of Ireland and inter-provincial Rainbow Cup games also on offer.

Here’s the full list of what’s on offer.

Friday

3am: Overnight NBA action from Phoenix as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Suns — Sky Sports Arena.

11.45am: The Giro d’Italia reaches Stage 7 to Termoli with coverage on Eurosport 1.

1.30pm: Sky Sports Golf will continue their coverage of the British Masters from the Belfry.

1.30pm: There’s horse racing on ITV4 from York, which includes the Yorkshire Cup.

5.45pm: SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash between Finn Harps and Dundalk can be viewed on WatchLOI.

6pm: Munster face Connacht in the Rainbow Cup and you can follow the action on eir Sport 1, Premier Sport 1 and TG4 (deferred).

8.15pm: It’s Leinster v Ulster in the Rainbow Cup and it will also be covered on eir Sport 1, Premier Sports 1 and TG4 (deferred).

6pm: The Byron Nelson golf tournament will be shown on Sky Sports Golf from Texas.

6.30pm: Diving fans can watch the European Aquatics Championships from Budapest on the BBC Red Button.

7.45pm: In the rugby league Super League, Leeds Rhinos play Wakefioeld Trinity on Sky Sports Arena.

7.45pm: BT Sport 1 will broadcast Bath v Sale in the English Premiership.

7.45pm: SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting of Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic can be viewed on WatchLOI.

8pm: Newcastle United face champions Manchester City in the Premier League — Sky Sports Premier League.

Saturday

2am: Overnight NBA action on Sky Sports Arena sees the Toronto Raptors travel to Dallas to play the Mavericks.

10.30am: There’s Olympic qualifying from Hungary in canoeing on Eurosport 2.

12.30pm: The Premier League kicks off on Saturday as Burnley host Leeds United on BT Sport 1.

11.35am: Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia to Guardia Sanframondi with coverage on Eurosport 1.

12.30pm: Rangers host Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership — Sky Sports Football.

12.30pm: Sky Sports Golf continue their coverage of the British Masters from the Belfry.

1pm: The Lions face the Stormers in the Rainbow Cup on Premier Sport 1.

1.25pm: Horse racing fans can watch action from Newbury, including the Lockinge Stakes, on both UTV and Virgin Media One.

3pm: Southampton v Fulham takes place on Sky Sports Premier League and Premier Sports 2.

3pm: Premier Sport 1 and eir Sport 1 will show the meeting of Scarlets and Cardiff Blues in the Rainbow Cup.

3pm: Kerry clash with Galway in the Allianz Football League on eir Sport 1.

3.30pm: Cork face Kildare in the Allianz Football League — eir Sport 2.

3.30pm: Leicester v Harlequins in the English Premiership will be shown on BT Sport 2.

4pm: Diving continues in the European Aquatics Championships from Budapest on the BBC Red Button.

5.15pm: The FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea takes place on BBC 1, BT Sport 1 and eir Sport 1.

5pm: More GAA as Tyrone clash with Ulster rivals Donegal in the Allianz Football League on TG4.

5pm: The Byron Nelson golf tournament will be shown on Sky Sports Golf from TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.

5.15pm: The Bulls face the Sharks in the Rainbow Cup on eir Sport 2 and Premier Sports 2.

6pm: Boxing starts on Sky Sports Action from Manchester for the bouts of Gamal Yafai v Jason Cunningham, Lerrone Richards v Giovanni de Carolis and Joshua Buatsi v Daniel Blenda Dos Santos.

7.30pm: The Allianz Hurling League will see Tipperary face Cork on RTÉ 2 and eir Sport 2.

7.35pm: More Rainbow Cup action sees Edinburgh take on Glasgow on eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Brighton face West Ham on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sunday

2am: There’s more overnight NBA action from San Antonio as the Phoenix Suns play the Spurs.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

3am: The UFC fight card sees Charles Oliveira fight Michael Chandler in the main event — BT Sports 1.

10.30am: There’s Olympic qualifying from Hungary in canoeing on Eurosport 2.

11.10am: Stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia to Campo Felice with coverage on Eurosport 1.

12pm: Crystal Palace take on Aston Villa — Sky Sports Premier League

12pm: Eurosport 2 will have coverage of the final stage of the Tour of Hungary.

1.45pm: Roscommon host Dublin in the Allianz Football League on TG4.

2pm: The TG4 app will have live coverage of the Allianz Football League tie between Monaghan and Armagh.

2.05pm: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves is aired on Sky Sports Premier League.

2.05pm: Diving continues in the European Aquatics Championships from Budapest on BBC 2 and again from 5pm on the BBC Red Button.

3pm: There’s horse racing on RTÉ 2 from Naas as the Royal Ascot Trials Day takes place.

3.45pm: It’s Galway v Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League — TG4.

4.30pm: West Brom face Liverpool on Sky Sports Premier League.

6pm: The Byron Nelson golf tournament will be shown on Sky Sports Golf from TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.

7pm: Everton face Sheffield United in the Premier League on BT Sport 1.

8pm: The Women’s Champions League final will see Chelsea meet Barcelona on BT Sport 2.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!