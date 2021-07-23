Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 23 July 2021
Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

The British & Irish Lions play their opening test match against South Africa, while Tokyo 2020 finally kicks-off.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Jul 2021, 7:30 AM
tokyo-2020-olympic-games-preview-thursday-july-22nd The Olympics start this weekend. Source: PA

Friday

11.30am: Tokyo 2020 Olympics coverage begins with the Opening Ceremony, with full coverage on RTÉ 2, BBC 1 and Eurosport 1.

12pm: The Championship League in snooker is aired on Premier Sports 1 from 12p-4pm, and on FreeSports from 5pm-9pm.

3.30pm: The Croatia Open tennis tournament will be televised on BT Sport 1 from 3.30pm-5.30pm and 6pm-10pm.

7pm: World Matchplay darts takes place on Sky Sports Action from Blackpool.

7pm: Day two of the Wales Open from the Celtic Manor will be broadcast on Sky Sports Golf.

7.15pm: TG4 will provide coverage as Meath face Tipperary in round 3 of the All-Ireland Ladies football senior championship.

Saturday

12.10am: There’s rowing, cycling, hockey and swimming taking place at the Olympics, which will be aired on BBC 1 (12.10am-5.40pm), Eurosport (12.30am-3.30pm) and RTÉ 2 (1.35am-3.30pm).

2pm: Waterford take on Galway in the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers on Sky Sports Arena. The qualifier clash of Clare and Cork will be on the same channel 4.30pm.

1.25pm: There’s horse racing on UTV and Virgin Media One from Ascot, including the King George VI and QE Qipco Stakes races.

3pm: Celtic play West Ham in a soccer friendly on Premier Sports 1.

3.30pm: The much-anticipated First Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions will be showcased by Sky Sports Action.

dhl-stormers-v-the-british-and-irish-lions-castle-lager-lions-series-cape-town-stadium Tadhg Furlong and the British & Irish Lions face South Africa on Saturday. Source: PA

3.45pm: BT Sport 1 will have live action from the third test of T20 cricket as Ireland face South Africa. 

5pm: Head to TG4 to watch Kerry v Donegal in the All-Ireland Ladies football senior championship.

6pm: Wales Open action continues on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Catch-up on day one of Olympics action on the highlights show at 7pm on RTÉ 2 and BBC 1, and at 8.30pm on BBC 2.

7pm: World Matchplay darts continues on Sky Sports Action.

7.25pm: Westmeath clash with Laois in the National Hurling League Division 1 relegation play-off on TG4.

10.30pm: Catch-up with South Africa v Lions with the highlights on Virgin Media Two at 10.30pm and Channel 4 at 11.25pm.

Sunday

12.00am: Day two of Tokyo 2020 coverage includes swimming, taekwondo, gymnastics and archery on BBC 1 (12.00am-6pm), Eurosport (12.50am-3.30pm) and RTÉ 2 (1.30am-3.30pm).

1.30pm:  A unique Connacht football final where Mayo and Galway clash at Croke Park will be aired on RTÉ 1.

jordan-flynn-and-shane-walsh Galway and Mayo meet in Croke Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4pm: Kerry face Cork in the Munster football decider on RTÉ 2 from Fitzgerald Stadium.

6pm: The Wales Open continues on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: BT Sport 1 will air the Croatia Open final. 

7pm: Watch all the day two highlights from Tokyo at 7pm on RTÉ 2 and BBC 1, and at 9pm on BBC 2.

7pm: There’s more World Matchplay darts action on Sky Sports Action until 10pm.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 will have GAA highlights on the Sunday Game.

10.15pm: Another day of Olympics action begins with plenty of triathlon, swimming, diving and gymnastics events. Eurosport (10.15pm-3.30pm) BBC 1 (10.30pm-12pm, 12.45pm-6pm), RTÉ 2 (12.55am -3.30pm) and BBC 2 (12pm-12.45pm) will have live coverage from Tokyo.

