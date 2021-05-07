Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

There's another busy weekend of sport in store. Source: PA Images/Inpho.

ANOTHER BUSY WEEKEND of sport lies ahead, with plenty of action to take in.

For GAA fans, it’s like Christmas as inter-county action returns. There’s several big matches in store throughout the opening weekend of the National Hurling Leagues.

Elsewhere on home soil, there’s a full programme of League of Ireland clashes, and some interesting rugby showdowns. Further afield, the closing stages of the Premier League will appeal to many, but there’s something for everyone.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Friday

3am: Overnight NBA action from LA as the Lakers and the Clippers renew rivalries — Sky Sports Main Event.

10.30am: Live AFL action on BT Sport 1 as Richmond play Geelong. Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix face off in the A-League at the same time on BT Sport 2.

10.30: Practice action from the Spanish Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1, with coverage of another session at 2pm.

12pm: The Wells Fargo Championship is on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Raceday Live on Sky Sports Racing, with coverage from Australia and the States on later in the day.

2pm: Canary Island Championship action on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.30pm: A full programme of live Rainbow Cup action on Premier Sports 2.

4.30pm: Tour of Algarve Stage 3 coverage on Eurosport.

5.45pm: Derry City face Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, with the action live on LOI TV.

5.55pm: Zebre meet Benetton on the Rainbow Cup on Premier Sport 2.

7pm: Live Premier League Darts on Sky Sports Main Event, while Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers face off in the Gallagher Premiership on BT Sport 1.

7.15pm: Bundesliga action between Stuttgart and Ausburg on BT Sport 3.

7.45pm: Dundalk face Sligo Rovers, live on RTÉ 2, while the Ligue 1 clash of Lens and Lille is on BT Sport 2 and the Rainbow Cup meeting of Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh on Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Leicester City and Newcastle open the weekend’s Premier League action on Sky Sports Main Event. Real Sociedad v Elche CF is on La Liga TV.

8pm: Munster welcome Ulster to Thomond in the Rainbow Cup – live on eir Sport and Premier Sports 2. There’s deferred coverage on TG4 at 10.30pm.

10.30pm: Bellator 258 on Virgin Media Two.

Ulster face Munster in the Rainbow Cup. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Saturday

1am: WWE Friday Night Smackdown on BT Sport 1.

3am: More overnight NBA action on Main Event, Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz this time.

7.30am: Live AFL on BT Sport 3 — North Melbourne v Collingwood.

8am: Saturday morning football for the early risers on BT Sport 2 as Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC do battle in the A-League.

11.30am: Action from the Canary Island Championship on Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: Nantes v Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.

12.30pm: Lots of cycling on Eurosport, with particular focus on the Giro d’Italia.

12.30pm Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday face off in the Championship, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event (as always, it’s also on Sky Sports Football with many other matches throughout the weekend available there.)

12.30pm: BT Sport 1 have the Premier League clash of Leeds and Spurs.

12.45pm: Raceday Live on Sky Sports Racing and, like Friday, action to come from Australia, Stateside and Hong Kong throughout the day.

1pm: Wells Fargo Championship coverage continues on Sky Sports Golf red button, while it’s live on the main channel later in the day. Likewise with the Walker Cup from 3pm.

1.30pm: Racing action on ITV4.

2pm: Westmeath play Galway on TG4 as the 2021 hurling league begins. Elsewhere, Spanish Grand Prix qualifying on Sky Sports F1.

3pm: Sheffield United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event. League Two action at the same time on Sky Sports Football as Crawley Town and Bolton Wanderers do battle.

3.15pm: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid on La Liga TV. There’s coverage of the Deportivo Alaves and Levante match on beforehand, and more matches later in the evening.

Lionel Messi. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

3.30pm: Dublin take on Kilkenny in the hurling league on eir Sport 1.

3.30pm: Live Scottish Cup on Premier Sports 1: Dundee United v Hibernian.

4.15pm: Bath v Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership on BT Sport 2.

4.30pm: Tour of Algarve Stage 4 coverage on Eurosport.

5.15pm: Bundesliga coverage on BT Sport 3 as Bayern Munich host Gladbach.

5.30pm: More Division 1 hurling league action with Tipperary playing Limerick on RTÉ 2 and eir Sport 1.

5.30pm: All eyes on the newly-confirmed Champions League final pairing in the Premier League as Manchester City and Chelsea go head-to-head, coverage on Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: Three SSE Airtricity League First Division games on LOI TV: St Pat’s v Shamrock Rovers, Waterford v Drogheda United, and Bohemians v Finn Harps. There’s two Women’s National League games at the same time: Peamount United v Athlone Town and DLR Waves v Boheomians. Cork City v Wexford Youths is at 2pm, while Treaty United v Shelbourne is at the same time Sunday.

6pm: Some MLS action on Sky Sports Football as New York Red Bulls play Toronto FC.

7.35pm: Connacht and Leinster meet in the Rainbow Cup. Live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1.

8.15pm: Liverpool face Southampton on Sky Sports Main Event.

10.3opm: Match of the Day, as always, is on BBC One.

11pm: UFC Fight Night on BT Sport 1.

Sunday

6am: Live AFL on BT Sport 2 as Western Bulldogs and Carlton lock horns.

7am: Back-to-back A-League matches on BT Sport 1 for the early risers: Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar, followed by Perth Glory v Melbourne.

3am: Brooklyn Nets play Denver Nuggets on Sky Sports Main Event.

11am: Eurosport’s cycling coverage continues throughout the day as the Giro continues.

11.30am: Big day of live Serie A action on Premier Sports 1: Genoa v Sassuolo, followed by Roma v Crotone.

12pm: Wolves v Brighton is on BBC One. Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley are also in action in League On on Sky Sports Main Event. Away from football, there’s Raceday Live on Sky Sports Racing, and World Cup of Pool coverage on Sky Sports Action.

12.30pm: Bundesliga match on BT Sport 3 between Cologne and Freiburg; Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz follows.

1pm: Antrim against Clare begins the day’s hurling action on the TG4 website and app.

1pm: Spanish Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1, while the Wells Fargo Championship, Canary Island Championship and Walker Cup continue throughout the day on Sky Sports Golf. There’s football action from the Spanish top-flight on La Liga TV all day too.

2pm: Harlequins face Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership on BT Sport 1. Women’s Super League coverage on BT Sport 2 as the English top-flight enters its final day. And Ligue 1 is the focus on BT Sport ESPN, with a double header of Strasbourg -Monpellier before Reims-Monaco.

1.45pm: Wexford meet Laois in live hurling league coverage on TG4.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

2pm: Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event.

3.45pm: The last live hurling match of the weekend is on TG4 as Cork play Waterford.

4.30pm: Tour of Algarve Stage 5 coverage on Eurosport. West Ham and Everton lock horns on Sky Sports Main Event.

6pm: More MLS on Sky Sports Mix, Inter Miami v Atlanta United.

7pm: Arsenal v West Brom on BT Sport 1.

7.45pm: Rennes v PSG in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 2. Juventus v Milan in Serie A on Premier Sports 1.

8.30pm: New York Knicks face Los Angeles Clippers on Sky Sports Arena.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ 2 looks back at the opening weekend of hurling league action

10.30pm: Match of the Day on BBC One, followed by the The Women’s Football Show, full of WSL highlights from the final day of the season.