James McClean scored in Ireland's 1-1 draw with Qatar on Tuesday. How many international senior goals has he now scored? INPHO 12 10

11 13

Darren Sweetnam left Munster this week to join which club? INPHO Lyon Castres

Bordeaux Begles La Rochelle

Dennis Hogan's world title dream was ended in Australia on Wednesday by Tim Tszyu. What county is he from? PA Kildare Meath

Dublin Laois

How many Irish golfers were chosen this week on the 2021 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team? INPHO 4 2

3 1

Which one of these Irish players will be in action for Collingwood as the AFLW Finals start this weekend? PA Aileen Gilroy Lauren Magee

Orla O'Dwyer Aisling Sheridan

Gerson Rodrigues was the Luxembourg hero against Ireland last Saturday. What club does he play for? INPHO Dynamo Kiev Lokomotiv Moscow

Zenit St Petersburg Shakhtar Donetsk

Who has been appointed as the new Ireland U20 rugby head coach? INPHO Nigel Carolan Richie Murphy

Peter Smyth John Fogarty

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow fly the Irish flag this week in the first women's Golf major of the year. What US state is it being held in? PA Texas Georgia

California Florida

England cricket star Jofra Archer had surgery to remove a piece of glass lodged in his finger. How did he suffer the injury? PA Trying to clean a fish tank Trying to clean a pint glass

Trying to clean a window Trying to clean a jug