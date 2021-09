What club is Tyrone’s goalscoring hero Cathal McShane from? INPHO Dromore Owen Roe O'Neills

Trillick Derrylaughan

Which of these players was not one of Padraig Harrington’s captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup? INPHO Justin Rose Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowry Ian Poulter

Which TV station has signed a deal with the FAI to broadcast WNL games over the coming weeks? INPHO Virgin Media One Premier Sports

TG4 RTÉ

Who was the victorious Young Boys manager as Man United were defeated in the Champions League on Tuesday? Alamy David Wagner Claude Puel

Frank De Boer Slaven Billic

Who captained Galway to win the All-Ireland senior camogie title last Sunday? INPHO Niamh Kilkenny Ailish O'Reilly

Orlaith McGrath Sarah Dervan

Ulster’s signing of Duane Vermeulen was announced this week. Who is he joining the province from? INPHO Natal Sharks Western Province

Blue Bulls Free State Cheetahs

Ireland’s proposal to stage the America’s Cup in Cork was in the news this week. What year is the regatta taking place? Alamy 2022 2025

2024 2023

Who did Emma Raducanu beat in the final to win the US Open last weekend? Alamy Maria Sakkari Leylah Fernandez

Aryna Sabalenka Belinda Bencic

Ireland lost 8-7 to Spain in their opening game of the World Cup 2021 qualifying tournament. Who scored their only try? INPHO Stacey Flood Ciara Griffin

Dorothy Wall Beibhinn Parsons