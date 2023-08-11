Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many tries did Ireland score in last weekend's World Cup warm-up game against Italy? INPHO 3 6

4 5

What club does Cork's All-Ireland winning hat-trick hero Amy O'Connor play for? INPHO St Vincent's St Finbarr's

Douglas Blackrock

Who was the opening round leader after the St Jude Championship, the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs? Alamy Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa

Tom Kim Emiliano Grillo

Who won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July? INPHO James McManus Jack Byrne

Jonathan Afolabi Emmanuel Adegboyega

Former Ireland winger Adam Byrne retired from rugby this week. What county is he from? INPHO Wicklow Kildare

Dublin Laois

Elizabeth Ndudi won what medal for Ireland in the long jump this week in the European Athletics U20 Championships? INPHO Silver Bronze

Gold Didn't medal

Legendary Tyrone manager Art McRory passed away this week. How many All-Ireland senior finals did he contest as Tyrone manager? INPHO 4 2

3 1

Ireland's Jason Knight scored twice in the Carabao Cup this week. Who does he now play for? INPHO Preston North End Birmingham City

West Brom Bristol City

Who has Eddie Jones named to captain Australia's Rugby World Cup squad? INPHO Michael Hooper James Slipper

Will Skelton Tate McDermott