Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
# It's Quizness time
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
Have you been paying attention over the last seven days?
2.0k
4
1 hour ago

How many tries did Ireland score in last weekend's World Cup warm-up game against Italy?
INPHO
3
6

4
5
What club does Cork's All-Ireland winning hat-trick hero Amy O'Connor play for?
INPHO
St Vincent's
St Finbarr's

Douglas
Blackrock
Who was the opening round leader after the St Jude Championship, the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs?
Alamy
Jordan Spieth
Collin Morikawa

Tom Kim
Emiliano Grillo
Who won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July?
INPHO
James McManus
Jack Byrne

Jonathan Afolabi
Emmanuel Adegboyega
Former Ireland winger Adam Byrne retired from rugby this week. What county is he from?
INPHO
Wicklow
Kildare

Dublin
Laois
Elizabeth Ndudi won what medal for Ireland in the long jump this week in the European Athletics U20 Championships?
INPHO
Silver
Bronze

Gold
Didn't medal
Legendary Tyrone manager Art McRory passed away this week. How many All-Ireland senior finals did he contest as Tyrone manager?
INPHO
4
2

3
1
Ireland's Jason Knight scored twice in the Carabao Cup this week. Who does he now play for?
INPHO
Preston North End
Birmingham City

West Brom
Bristol City
Who has Eddie Jones named to captain Australia's Rugby World Cup squad?
INPHO
Michael Hooper
James Slipper

Will Skelton
Tate McDermott
Who did Sweden beat to reach the World Cup semi-finals?
Alamy
Japan
USA

Netherlands
Australia
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
The 42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     