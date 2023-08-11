Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many tries did Ireland score in last weekend's World Cup warm-up game against Italy?
INPHO
3
6
4
5
What club does Cork's All-Ireland winning hat-trick hero Amy O'Connor play for?
INPHO
St Vincent's
St Finbarr's
Douglas
Blackrock
Who was the opening round leader after the St Jude Championship, the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs?
Alamy
Jordan Spieth
Collin Morikawa
Tom Kim
Emiliano Grillo
Who won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for July?
INPHO
James McManus
Jack Byrne
Jonathan Afolabi
Emmanuel Adegboyega
Former Ireland winger Adam Byrne retired from rugby this week. What county is he from?
INPHO
Wicklow
Kildare
Dublin
Laois
Elizabeth Ndudi won what medal for Ireland in the long jump this week in the European Athletics U20 Championships?
INPHO
Silver
Bronze
Gold
Didn't medal
Legendary Tyrone manager Art McRory passed away this week. How many All-Ireland senior finals did he contest as Tyrone manager?
INPHO
4
2
3
1
Ireland's Jason Knight scored twice in the Carabao Cup this week. Who does he now play for?
INPHO
Preston North End
Birmingham City
West Brom
Bristol City
Who has Eddie Jones named to captain Australia's Rugby World Cup squad?
INPHO
Michael Hooper
James Slipper
Will Skelton
Tate McDermott
Who did Sweden beat to reach the World Cup semi-finals?
Alamy
Japan
USA
Netherlands
Australia
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
