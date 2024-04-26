Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Which Ulster player has suffered a season-ending knee injury, as announced this week?
INPHO
Jacob Stockdale
Jake Flannery
Steven Kitshoff
Nathan Doak
Who do Chelsea face in this weekend's Women's Champions League semi-final second leg?
Alamy
Lyon
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Ajax
Who scored Cork's goal in their Munster hurling championship defeat to Waterford last Sunday?
INPHO
Shane Barrett
Seamus Harnedy
Patrick Horgan
Alan Connolly
Who has been announced as the referee for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton?
INPHO
Mike Adamson
Mathieu Raynal
Pierre Brousset
Luc Adamson
How many years had it been before Wednesday since Everton last won a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park?
Alamy
12
16
14
10
John O'Shea will continue as interim Ireland head coach. Where does he come from?
Cork
Tipperary
Wexford
Waterford
Kellie Harrington suffered her first defeat since when at the European Boxing Championships on Thursday?
2019
2021
2020
2022
Co-captain Sam Monaghan returns to the Ireland starting team to face Scotland in the Women's Six Nations this weekend. Who does she share the captaincy duties with?
Edel McMahon
Neve Jones
Dorothy Wall
Béibhinn Parsons
Who will Louth meet in the Leinster U20 football final after defeating Dublin?
Kildare
Wicklow
Meath
Westmeath
And lastly, who won the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head last weekend?
Wyndham Clark
Sahith Theegala
Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
