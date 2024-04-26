Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
SQOTW

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you been paying attention to the headlines?
5.01pm, 26 Apr 2024
911
1

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

*****

Which Ulster player has suffered a season-ending knee injury, as announced this week?
INPHO
Jacob Stockdale
Jake Flannery

Steven Kitshoff
Nathan Doak
Who do Chelsea face in this weekend's Women's Champions League semi-final second leg?
Alamy
Lyon
Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain
Ajax
Who scored Cork's goal in their Munster hurling championship defeat to Waterford last Sunday?
INPHO
Shane Barrett
Seamus Harnedy

Patrick Horgan
Alan Connolly
Who has been announced as the referee for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton?
INPHO
Mike Adamson
Mathieu Raynal

Pierre Brousset
Luc Adamson
How many years had it been before Wednesday since Everton last won a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park?
Alamy
12
16

14
10
John O'Shea will continue as interim Ireland head coach. Where does he come from?
Cork
Tipperary

Wexford
Waterford
Kellie Harrington suffered her first defeat since when at the European Boxing Championships on Thursday?
2019
2021

2020
2022
Co-captain Sam Monaghan returns to the Ireland starting team to face Scotland in the Women's Six Nations this weekend. Who does she share the captaincy duties with?
Edel McMahon
Neve Jones

Dorothy Wall
Béibhinn Parsons
Who will Louth meet in the Leinster U20 football final after defeating Dublin?
Kildare
Wicklow

Meath
Westmeath
And lastly, who won the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head last weekend?
Wyndham Clark
Sahith Theegala

Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word LIMERICK to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Silver!
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word LIMERICK to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !

The 42
The 42
sport@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
