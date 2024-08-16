Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who stepped down as a member of the Kerry senior football management team this week?
Paddy Tally
Jack O'Connor
Mike Quirke
Diarmuid Murphy
Who has won the lead broadcast rights for the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup for the next three seasons?
Sky Sports
BBC
TNT Sports
Premier Sports
In what country did St Patrick's Athletic win on Thursday night to reach the Conference League play-off?
Armenia
Georgia
Azerbaijan
Albania
Davy Fitzgerald was appointed Antrim hurling boss this week. Who is he taking over from?
Darren Gleeson
Sambo McNaughton
Kevin Ryan
Jerry Wallace
What club did Ireland striker Adam Idah sign for this week?
Southampton
Celtic
Leeds United
Hibernian
The Government approved plans for a new national cricket stadium to be completed by 2028. Where will it be located?
Clontarf
Abbotstown
Stormont
Malahide
Who did Cork defeat to win the All-Ireland senior camogie final last Sunday?
Kilkenny
Tipperary
Dublin
Galway
Which Top 14 club agreed a deal to sign France's rising star scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec in 2025?
Racing 92
La Rochelle
Toulouse
Toulon
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs began this week. What is the opening tournament?
Deutsche Bank Championship
BMW Championship
St Jude Championship
The Barclays
Which medal-winning rower joined Mona McSharry as Team Ireland's flagbearer at the Olympic Games closing ceremony?
Fintan McCarthy
Paul O'Donovan
Philip Doyle
Daire Lynch
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
