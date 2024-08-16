Advertisement
sport quiz

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Let’s test your knowledge of the last seven days.
5.00pm, 16 Aug 2024
1.0k
2

Who stepped down as a member of the Kerry senior football management team this week?
INPHO
Paddy Tally
Jack O'Connor

Mike Quirke
Diarmuid Murphy
Who has won the lead broadcast rights for the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup for the next three seasons?
INPHO
Sky Sports
BBC

TNT Sports
Premier Sports
In what country did St Patrick's Athletic win on Thursday night to reach the Conference League play-off?
INPHO
Armenia
Georgia

Azerbaijan
Albania
Davy Fitzgerald was appointed Antrim hurling boss this week. Who is he taking over from?
INPHO
Darren Gleeson
Sambo McNaughton

Kevin Ryan
Jerry Wallace
What club did Ireland striker Adam Idah sign for this week?
INPHO
Southampton
Celtic

Leeds United
Hibernian
The Government approved plans for a new national cricket stadium to be completed by 2028. Where will it be located?
Clontarf
Abbotstown

Stormont
Malahide
Who did Cork defeat to win the All-Ireland senior camogie final last Sunday?
INPHO
Kilkenny
Tipperary

Dublin
Galway
Which Top 14 club agreed a deal to sign France's rising star scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec in 2025?
Racing 92
La Rochelle

Toulouse
Toulon
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs began this week. What is the opening tournament?
Deutsche Bank Championship
BMW Championship

St Jude Championship
The Barclays
Which medal-winning rower joined Mona McSharry as Team Ireland's flagbearer at the Olympic Games closing ceremony?
Fintan McCarthy
Paul O'Donovan

Philip Doyle
Daire Lynch
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
