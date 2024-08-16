Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who stepped down as a member of the Kerry senior football management team this week? INPHO Paddy Tally Jack O'Connor

Mike Quirke Diarmuid Murphy

Who has won the lead broadcast rights for the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup for the next three seasons? INPHO Sky Sports BBC

TNT Sports Premier Sports

In what country did St Patrick's Athletic win on Thursday night to reach the Conference League play-off? INPHO Armenia Georgia

Azerbaijan Albania

Davy Fitzgerald was appointed Antrim hurling boss this week. Who is he taking over from? INPHO Darren Gleeson Sambo McNaughton

Kevin Ryan Jerry Wallace

What club did Ireland striker Adam Idah sign for this week? INPHO Southampton Celtic

Leeds United Hibernian

The Government approved plans for a new national cricket stadium to be completed by 2028. Where will it be located? Clontarf Abbotstown

Stormont Malahide

Who did Cork defeat to win the All-Ireland senior camogie final last Sunday? INPHO Kilkenny Tipperary

Dublin Galway

Which Top 14 club agreed a deal to sign France's rising star scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec in 2025? Racing 92 La Rochelle

Toulouse Toulon

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs began this week. What is the opening tournament? Deutsche Bank Championship BMW Championship

St Jude Championship The Barclays