Who scored for Shamrock Rovers in Thursday's impressive 1-1 draw in Austria in the Uefa Conference League? INPHO Neil Farrugia Dylan Watts

Darragh Burns Johnny Kenny

Kenneth Burke stepped down this week as manager to which recent All-Ireland senior club winning team? INPHO Ballygunner St Thomas'

Ballyhale Shamrocks Cuala

Ireland's Cian Healy is set to break a record this weekend by winning what number cap? INPHO 124th 139th

134th 144th

Frank Lampard has been appointed the new manager of which Championship club? Alamy Watford Oxford United

Middlesbrough Coventry City

Mick Bohan has stepped down as Dublin senior ladies football manager. How many All-Ireland titles did he guide them to? INPHO 4 6

3 5

Shane Dowling is making a surprise return to the Limerick hurlers four years after his retirement. Which club does he play for? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Kilmallock Na Piarsaigh

Patrickswell Adare

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and which other player have been nominated for the PGA Player of the Year? Sam Greenwood/LIV Golf via AP Bryson DeChambeau Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire Collin Morikawa

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire Scottie Scheffler Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire Tommy Fleetwood

The Republic of Ireland will play which nation in the first of a two-legged Euro 2025 playoff tonight? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Wales Italy

Sweden Finland

And which one of these Ireland internationals has been listed among the nominees for a place in the Best Fifa Women’s 11? ©INPHO/Mike Jones Denise O'Sullivan ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Leanne Kiernan

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Anna Patten ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Katie McCabe