Government set to announce that sporting events can return to full capacity from tomorrow

Munster are in action at Thomond Park this weekend.

THE GOVERNMENT LOOKS set to announce that sporting grounds will be permitted to return to full capacity as early as this weekend.

A Cabinet meeting has begun and it’s understood that the removal of restrictions from tomorrow is on the table.

That would means capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events including bars, restaurants and sporting fixtures.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to address the nation at 6pm.

There are a host of sporting events taking place around the country over the coming days, and the move would provide a major boost to both clubs and supporters.

Munster face Wasps in the Champions Cup at Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon (3.15pm).

The game had been capped at 5,000 fans and Munster Rugby have told The42 that they will not be commenting on any changes until the government decision has been confirmed.

This weekend’s GAA inter-county action sees pre-season finals in Munster, Leinster and Ulster.

Both games in Munster, tomorrow’s McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork in Killarney, and Sunday’s hurling meeting of Clare and Limerick in Ennis, had sold out this week when only 5,000 fans were permitted, but more would now be able to attend.

The O’Byrne Cup final tomorrow sees Dublin face Laois in Carlow.

There is also good news for the clubs involved six All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals down for decision on Sunday.

The senior semi-finals, Ballygunner v Slaughtneil in Parnell Park and Ballyhale Shamrocks v St Thomas in Semple Stadium, both had permitted attendances of 5,000 before this announcement, while the intermediate and junior games were set to operate at 50% of the venue capacity in each case.

