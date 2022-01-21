Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

Government set to announce that sporting events can return to full capacity from tomorrow

There are a host of fixtures scheduled across the major sports this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jan 2022, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,985 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5661158
Munster are in action at Thomond Park this weekend.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Munster are in action at Thomond Park this weekend.
Munster are in action at Thomond Park this weekend.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE GOVERNMENT LOOKS set to announce that sporting grounds will be permitted to return to full capacity as early as this weekend. 

A Cabinet meeting has begun and it’s understood that the removal of restrictions from tomorrow is on the table.

That would means capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events including bars, restaurants and sporting fixtures. 

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is due to address the nation at 6pm. 

There are a host of sporting events taking place around the country over the coming days, and the move would provide a major boost to both clubs and supporters.  

Munster face Wasps in the Champions Cup at Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon (3.15pm).

The game had been capped at 5,000 fans and Munster Rugby have told The42 that they will not be commenting on any changes until the government decision has been confirmed. 

This weekend’s GAA inter-county action sees pre-season finals in Munster, Leinster and Ulster.

Both games in Munster, tomorrow’s McGrath Cup final between Kerry and Cork in Killarney, and Sunday’s hurling meeting of Clare and Limerick in Ennis, had sold out this week when only 5,000 fans were permitted, but more would now be able to attend.

The O’Byrne Cup final tomorrow sees Dublin face Laois in Carlow.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

There is also good news for the clubs involved six All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals down for decision on Sunday.

The senior semi-finals, Ballygunner v Slaughtneil in Parnell Park and Ballyhale Shamrocks v St Thomas in Semple Stadium, both had permitted attendances of 5,000 before this announcement, while the intermediate and junior games were set to operate at 50% of the venue capacity in each case.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie