Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes, Irish athletics star Rhasidat Adeleke and Kerry talisman David Clifford. Source: Inpho

Friday

10am: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, AFL – BT Sport 1.

10.15am: England v New Zealand, Test Series 2022 – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket.

11.30am: BMW International Open, European Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: Longines Nations Cup, showjumping - RTÉ 2.

5pm: Women’s PGA Championship, LPGA – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Mix.

7.45pm: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, SSE Airtricity League – RTÉ 2 (all games available on LOI TV).

7.55pm: Castres v Montpellier, Top 14 final – Premier Sports 1.

8pm: Travelers Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (10pm).

Saturday

10am: Sydney Swans v St Kilda, AFL – BT Sport 1.

10.15am: England v New Zealand, Test Series 2022 – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket.

12.15pm: Eastbourne International, tennis tournament – BBC 1.

12.30pm: BMW International Open, European Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

12.45pm: Galway v Derry, All-Ireland MFC semi-final, TG4.

1.55pm: Irish Derby Festival, racing from the Curragh – RTÉ 2.

2.40pm: Kerry v Mayo, All-Ireland MFC semi-final, TG4.

3.15pm: Derry v Clare, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, Sky Sports Arena.

4.45pm: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland Ladies SFC, TG4.

5pm: Travelers Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (9pm).

6pm: Dublin v Cork, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, Sky Sports Arena.

6pm: Women’s PGA Championship, LPGA – Sky Sports Mix.

7pm: Dublin v Mayo, All-Ireland Ladies SFC, TG4.

Sunday

3am: UFC Fight Night, Arman Tsarukyan v Mateusz Gamrot, BT Sport 1.

10.15am: England v New Zealand, Test Series 2022 – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket.

12.30pm: BMW International Open, European Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

1.15pm: Galway v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, RTÉ 2.

3.45pm: Kerry v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, RTÉ 2.

5pm: Travelers Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event (9pm).

6pm: National Athletics Championships – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Women’s PGA Championship, LPGA – Sky Sports Mix & Sky Sports Main Event (7pm).

