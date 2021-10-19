Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Sports stadia in Ireland to return to full capacity from Friday

Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal and the Irish rugby team’s Test with New Zealand will go ahead in front of a full house at the Aviva Stadium.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 1:35 PM
1 hour ago 9,783 Views 3 Comments
A view of the capacity crowd at the Aviva Stadium for a Six Nations game between Ireland and England in 2019.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

THE GOVERNMENT HAVE confirmed they are pressing ahead with plans to allow sports stadia return to full capacity from this Friday, 22 October.

The decision applies to indoor and outdoor arenas, and Covid passes will not apply for admission to outdoor events. Taoiseach Micheál Martin says mask wearing will be encouraged at outdoor events. 

Where indoor groups have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors, pods of six people should apply.

Among the high-profile events now permitted to go ahead before a capacity crowd are Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Portugal and the Irish rugby team’s Test against New Zealand, both of which will take place at the Aviva Stadium next month. 

This decision removes capacity restrictions from Irish sports stadia for the first time since Covid measures were first introduced in Ireland in March 2020. 

It comes slightly too late to allow the FAI sell more tickets for Thursday evening’s women’s World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Sweden at Tallaght Stadium: the Association have sold out the 4,000 tickets they have been permitted to sell. 

Gavin Cooney
