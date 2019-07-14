It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

David Clifford was the star man for Kerry in their Super 8s win over Mayo
Dubliner Eoin Morgan became the first England captain to lift the Cricket World Cup trophy
Red suits you, TJ!
Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy gives his side a team talk after booking their place in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals
Jockey James Lee high fives a young fan after winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Fairyhouse
The Chelsea bus arrives at Richmond Park ahead of Saturday’s friendly against St Pat’s
Feeling the burn! Bundee Aki, Rory Best and Tommy O’Donnell are worked hard during Ireland’s open session in Galway
Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title after an epic five-set duel with Roger Federer
Ireland’s Marcus Lawler celebrates winning bronze in the 200m final at the World University Games
Tipperary’s Grace O’Brien is closed down by two Dublin defenders during their All-Ireland camogie championship clash on Saturday
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS