Sunday 14 July, 2019
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 9:08 PM
David Clifford was the star man for Kerry in their Super 8s win over Mayo

David Clifford with fans after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dubliner Eoin Morgan became the first England captain to lift the Cricket World Cup trophy 

New Zealand v England - ICC World Cup - Final - Lord's Source: Nick Potts

Red suits you, TJ!

Brian Cody after the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy gives his side a team talk after booking their place in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals

Liam Sheedy speaks to his team after the game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Jockey James Lee high fives a young fan after winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Fairyhouse

Jockey James Lee high fives a young fan after winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Chelsea bus arrives at Richmond Park ahead of Saturday’s friendly against St Pat’s

The Chelsea team arrives Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Feeling the burn! Bundee Aki, Rory Best and Tommy O’Donnell are worked hard during Ireland’s open session in Galway

Bundee Aki Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Rory Best Source: Inpho

Tommy O'Donnell Source: Inpho

Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title after an epic five-set duel with Roger Federer 

Wimbledon 2019 - Day Thirteen - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Ireland’s Marcus Lawler celebrates winning bronze in the 200m final at the World University Games

Marcus Lawler celebrates winning bronze Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Tipperary’s Grace O’Brien is closed down by two Dublin defenders during their All-Ireland camogie championship clash on Saturday

Grace O'Brien Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

