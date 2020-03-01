It's Sunday so here are 11 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Zion Williamson dunks while LeBron James watches on
2. Oscar Yandell waits patiently for the ball to come his way as Bangor faced Tullamore in AIL 2C
3. Manchester City triumph in the Bernabeu
4. Roscommon players head for the dressing room after defeat to Sligo Grammar in this week’s Connacht Schools semi-final
5. Rhys Marshall celebrates a Monday night win for Shamrock Rovers
6. Andrew Conway gets caught on speed camera
7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the sublime before the ridiculous
8. Houston Astros mascot Orbit pays solemn respect to the Star Spangled Banner at MLB spring training
9. Tyrone’s bench celebrate during the win over Dublin
10. Bournemouth ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale reaches for a Marcus Alonso shot
11. Liverpool’s unbeaten run is over
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS