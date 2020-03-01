It's Sunday so here are 11 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Zion Williamson dunks while LeBron James watches on

Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

2. Oscar Yandell waits patiently for the ball to come his way as Bangor faced Tullamore in AIL 2C

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Manchester City triumph in the Bernabeu

Source: Nick Potts

4. Roscommon players head for the dressing room after defeat to Sligo Grammar in this week’s Connacht Schools semi-final

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

5. Rhys Marshall celebrates a Monday night win for Shamrock Rovers

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Andrew Conway gets caught on speed camera

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the sublime before the ridiculous

Source: John Walton

8. Houston Astros mascot Orbit pays solemn respect to the Star Spangled Banner at MLB spring training

Source: Daniel A. Varela

9. Tyrone’s bench celebrate during the win over Dublin



Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10. Bournemouth ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale reaches for a Marcus Alonso shot



Source: PA

11. Liverpool’s unbeaten run is over



Source: Alastair Grant

