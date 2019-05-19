It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

The taste of success! Rafa Nadal celebrated winning his ninth Italian Open title with a bit of bubbly on Sunday.

Source: Gregorio Borgia

Patrick Horgan wheels away after scoring for Cork in their Munster SHC win over Limerick this afternoon.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Make it a treble! Man City stormed to FA Cup glory at Wembley on Saturday.

Source: Nigel French

Galway’s Bernard Power signs a young supporter’s shirt after the Connacht SFC clash against Sligo.

Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Joy for Johnny Sexton and Leinster…

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And despair for Munster and Peter O’Mahony.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

All eyes on Tiger: The Masters champion was the centre of attention at the US PGA Championship this week (before he missed the cut).

Source: Seth Wenig

Joseph O’Brien celebrates with members of the Blackrock Racing Syndicate after Arthurian Flame won at Leopardstown during the week.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Is there anything Josh van der Flier can’t do? The Leinster flanker was down at the Aviva Mini Rugby Festival at the Aviva Stadium earlier.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Family first! Cavan manager Mickey Graham celebrates with his daughter Lauren after his side’s championship win over Monaghan.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

