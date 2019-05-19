This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 May 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,699 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4642765

The taste of success! Rafa Nadal celebrated winning his ninth Italian Open title with a bit of bubbly on Sunday. 

Italy Tennis Italian Open Source: Gregorio Borgia

Patrick Horgan wheels away after scoring for Cork in their Munster SHC win over Limerick this afternoon. 

Patrick Horgan celebrates scoring his sides goal Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Make it a treble! Man City stormed to FA Cup glory at Wembley on Saturday.

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Source: Nigel French

Galway’s Bernard Power signs a young supporter’s shirt after the Connacht SFC clash against Sligo. 

Bernard Power signs shirts for some young supporters Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Joy for Johnny Sexton and Leinster…

Johnny Sexton celebrates after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And despair for Munster and Peter O’Mahony.

Peter O'Mahony after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

All eyes on Tiger: The Masters champion was the centre of attention at the US PGA Championship this week (before he missed the cut).

PGA Championship Golf Source: Seth Wenig

Joseph O’Brien celebrates with members of the Blackrock Racing Syndicate after Arthurian Flame won at Leopardstown during the week.

Joseph O'Brien gets caught up in the celebrations as members of the Blackrock Racing Syndicate celebrate winning with Arthurian Flame Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Is there anything Josh van der Flier can’t do? The Leinster flanker was down at the Aviva Mini Rugby Festival at the Aviva Stadium earlier. 

Josh van der Flier takes photos of the festival Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Family first! Cavan manager Mickey Graham celebrates with his daughter Lauren after his side’s championship win over Monaghan.  

Mickey Graham celebrates after the game with his daughter Lauren Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie