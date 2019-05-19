It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

The taste of success! Rafa Nadal celebrated winning his ninth Italian Open title with a bit of bubbly on Sunday.
Patrick Horgan wheels away after scoring for Cork in their Munster SHC win over Limerick this afternoon.
Make it a treble! Man City stormed to FA Cup glory at Wembley on Saturday.
Galway’s Bernard Power signs a young supporter’s shirt after the Connacht SFC clash against Sligo.
Joy for Johnny Sexton and Leinster…
And despair for Munster and Peter O’Mahony.
All eyes on Tiger: The Masters champion was the centre of attention at the US PGA Championship this week (before he missed the cut).
Joseph O’Brien celebrates with members of the Blackrock Racing Syndicate after Arthurian Flame won at Leopardstown during the week.
Is there anything Josh van der Flier can’t do? The Leinster flanker was down at the Aviva Mini Rugby Festival at the Aviva Stadium earlier.
Family first! Cavan manager Mickey Graham celebrates with his daughter Lauren after his side’s championship win over Monaghan.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (2)